Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C291 | ISIN: NL0015000IY2 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VD
Tradegate
15.01.25
21:29 Uhr
24,300 Euro
+0,340
+1,42 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,09024,28022:58
24,09024,28022:00
PR Newswire
15.01.2025 22:42 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Statement from Universal Music Group N.V.

Finanznachrichten News

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to UMG's statement of 9 November 2024, UMG announced today that Pershing Square (together with certain of its affiliates, "Pershing") has exercised its right under the previously disclosed Registration Rights Agreement between UMG and Pershing to request an offering and secondary listing of UMG in the U.S. Pershing has waived the 120-day filing requirement and, in line with its contractual obligations, UMG will use commercially reasonable efforts to launch an underwritten offering for the sale of certain shares owned by Pershing by September 15, 2025, subject to regulatory approval and market conditions. Any actions or decisions of UMG beyond those necessary to comply with its contractual obligations under the Registration Rights Agreement will be determined by the Board of Directors of UMG based on an analysis taking into account what is value maximizing and in the best interests of all the shareholders of UMG.


Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512308/UMG.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/statement-from-universal-music-group-nv-302352382.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.