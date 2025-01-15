Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2025) - Rider Justice is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the 2nd Annual VAHNA Motorcycle Film Festival, a unique international competition showcasing the top 10 short films celebrating the art of motorcycle cinematography and storytelling. Riders and film enthusiasts alike can catch the Denver screening on January 23rd at the historic Oriental Theater.

"We are incredibly proud to be a part of such a special event that highlights the passion, creativity, and community found in motorcycling," said Scott O'Sullivan, founder of Rider Justice.

Attorney Scott O'Sullivan Founder of Rider Justice

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10119/237204_3aadabf25410598b_001full.jpg

"VAHNA has a remarkable ability to capture the spirit of riding in their publication, and the film festival's content perfectly reflects the love, adventure, and camaraderie we all share."

Each of the 10 selected short films features distinctive narratives and stunning visuals from across the globe, offering a one-of-a-kind cinematic celebration of motorcycle culture.

VAHNA Motorcycle Film Festival Tour Cities

Denver, Colorado - January 23

Las Vegas, Nevada - February 6

Miami, Florida

Dallas, Texas

Costa Mesa, California

Charlotte, North Carolina

Portland, Oregon

The stage at the Oriental Theater at the 2024 showing of the VAHNA Film Festival

Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10119/237204_3aadabf25410598b_004full.jpg

(Dates and ticketing for Miami, Dallas, Costa Mesa, Charlotte, and Portland will be announced soon.)

For more information about tickets and screening times, please visit:

https://vahna.com/pages/filmfestival.

About Rider Justice

Rider Justice is committed to advocating for motorcycle riders' rights, safety, and community support. Founded by Scott O'Sullivan, Rider Justice aims to empower riders through legal advocacy, charitable initiatives, and passionate involvement in events that celebrate the riding lifestyle.

Rider Justice | The Motorcycle Advocacy Arm of The O'Sullivan Law Firm

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10119/237204_3aadabf25410598b_006full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237204

SOURCE: The O'Sullivan Law Firm