Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2025) - The O'Sullivan Law Firm is pleased to announce that Colorado's new hands-free driving law will take effect on January 1, 2025. This groundbreaking legislation is the result of years of determined advocacy and collaboration to reduce distracted driving and make the roads safer.





Personal injury attorney Scott O'Sullivan, founder of both The O'Sullivan Law Firm and Rider Justice, has been a leading voice in this effort, working for over seven years alongside numerous safety advocates. Rider Justice, the firm's dedicated motorcycle advocacy arm, joined in pushing for this important change. Together, they have long recognized the devastating impact of distracted driving on Colorado's communities, particularly on vulnerable road users like motorcyclists, and have been committed to ensuring our laws reflect today's driving realities.

The passage of this law would not have been possible without the support of a broad coalition that included CORD (Coloradans Organized for Responsible Driving), Bicycle Colorado, the Colorado State Patrol, and visionary Colorado legislators.

The firm is especially proud of the contributions made by Scott's sons, Tommy and Michael O'Sullivan, through their group Students for Safer Roads. They brought a fresh perspective to the debate, underscoring that these safety measures will protect not only today's drivers, but also the next generation of Coloradans.

Starting January 1, 2025, it will be illegal to hold a cellphone or other electronic device while operating a motor vehicle in Colorado. Violators may face fines and points on their license, but more importantly, complying with this new law will help save lives, reduce injuries, and prevent countless families from experiencing tragic loss.





As the implementation date nears, public education campaigns led by CDOT and other organizations will help spread the word about safe, responsible ways to stay connected behind the wheel. The O'Sullivan Law Firm and Rider Justice remain committed to promoting and enforcing these standards, and will continue to work toward further improvements in road safety.

For questions about the new law or need legal guidance, please call (303) 388-5304. Work together to make Colorado's roads safer for everyone.





For more information about the new law, visit CDOT's official website, or contact The O'Sullivan Law Firm at (303) 388-5304.

