Liberty Backs Businesses Preparing for Success in 2025 and Beyond

As Australian businesses navigate rapid changes, Liberty business loans provide support to create and maintain a competitive edge.

The KPMG 2025 Keeping Us Up at Night report revealed that 53% of business leaders identified 'digital transformation' as a key challenge for the year ahead.

Emerging technologies, new markets, regulations, and business flexibility are also expected to take centre stage in the next three to five years.

While businesses recognise the need for future-focused investments, securing the funding for them can be challenging in the current economic climate.

As a leading non-bank lender, Liberty works with businesses of different shapes and sizes to bring growth opportunities within reach.

According to Group Manager - Commercial, Matthew Heinnen, business loans can be crucial for those seeking to remain ahead of the curve.

"While many organisations focus on short-term costs and cash flow, breaking new ground could be key to thriving in this dynamic business environment," Mr Heinnen said.

"Our free-thinking business loans provide the flexibility businesses need to balance immediate priorities with long-term success strategies."

Liberty business loans are fast and flexible, offering support for investments in digital upgrades, staff training, customer experience, and more.

The non-bank offers loans to meet differing business needs, with product options including low-doc business loans and lines of credit.

While other lenders may have strict criteria, Liberty is open minded when working with customers.

"Whether it's a small or large business, Liberty is ready help those customers that others may be unwilling to take the time to understand."

No matter if borrowers have variable income sources, incomplete financial statements, or complex credit histories, the non-bank is equipped to offer new ways of supporting them.

"As free thinkers, we are passionate about helping borrowers say 'yes' to more opportunities," Mr Heinnen said.

Along with business loans, Liberty also offers home, car, personal, commercial, and SMSF loans.

For over 27 years, Liberty has provided innovative lending solutions that help individuals, investors, business owners, and beyond, move towards their goals.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 87 2 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 850,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

