TOKYO & LONDON, Jan 16, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB, Japan's only international payment brand, and DOJO, a London-based payment technology provider, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance JCB's card acceptance across London and the rest of the UK. JCB Cardmembers can now enjoy a seamless payment experience across the UK thanks to this collaboration, while small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners can benefit from the growing number of international visitors.This partnership will allow JCB Cardmembers to use their "front of wallet" card at many more UK-based hospitality venues where DOJO has tens of thousands of customers. The collaboration aims to ensure broader JCB Card acceptance across DOJO's rapidly expanding merchant network, making it easier than ever for cardmembers to use their preferred payment method when traveling abroad.Over 110,000 UK-based merchants across the hospitality sector, will now be able to accept JCB Cards from January 2025, thanks to the integration with DOJO's extensive network. DOJO has secured its position as a key player in the payment solutions market by offering a compelling package for merchants in the experience economy, including their reliable platform, robust connectivity and fast payment processing, which enables staff and customers alike to enjoy a seamless experience. Encompassing a diverse range of merchants - including 6,000 to 7,000 merchants within central London - this partnership is poised to boost JCB Cardmembers' spend across the UK. Simultaneously, DOJO merchants will be exposed to a vast new market of 164 million cardmembers across the globe, especially unlocking the spending power of JCB Cardmembers visiting from Asian countries and territories.JCB Cardmembers traveling to Ireland, Spain, and Italy will also soon benefit from DOJO's popular payment solution, increasing JCB's acceptance across Europe. DOJO's expansion in Europe will directly benefit JCB Cardmembers, who can use their cards with confidence across a wider geographical area."We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with DOJO as the next step in expanding JCB's presence in the UK and European market," said Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd. "Our new collaboration with DOJO means that even more JCB Cardmembers can now enjoy the convenience and security of using their cards across a larger European merchant network. We're committed to making payments as seamless as possible for our international cardmembers, and this partnership represents a key cornerstone of our strategy."Nuno Mateus, VP of Payments, DOJO added, "Small to medium-sized businesses represent the heart of the UK's economy and we aim to empower them to connect with a broader customer base and unlock new growth opportunities. Our strategic partnership with JCB reflects our commitment to supporting merchants to tap into new avenues of growth by facilitating the payment experience of international travellers and creating repeat visits and purchases. By accepting JCB, business owners will be better positioned to attract international, high-value shoppers and drive revenue growth."About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 53 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 164 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/About DOJODojo is a leading payment technology provider that empowers over 150,000 businesses to thrive in the Experience Economy. Dojo offers one of the world's leading multi cloud-native payments platforms to provide in-person and digital payments solutions alongside value-added services such as revenue-based funding and booking management software. Dojo's highly reliable technology can be installed in a matter of minutes - giving businesses big and small the power to make informed decisions through instant insight and process, manage and measure card payments securely and easily. For more information, visit www.dojo.tech and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/dojo-tech.