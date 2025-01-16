Somerset, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2025) - JCI Trading LLC, a trusted supplier of premium frozen food products, has announced the expansion of its frozen poultry product line to meet growing demand from businesses and individual customers. The enhanced selection now includes frozen chicken feet, gizzards, breasts, and drumsticks, complementing its existing offerings of whole chicken, wings, and legs.

JCI Trading Frozen Chicken Hub

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10926/236923_2e05fa4a34a96b36_002full.jpg

The expansion coincides with the significant growth of the frozen chicken market, which increased from $16.36 billion in 2023 to $17.24 billion in 2024. As consumers and businesses prioritize convenience and quality, JCI Trading's expanded product line is well-positioned to cater to these trends, offering a reliable supply of premium frozen poultry to diverse customer segments.

"Expanding our frozen poultry line is a logical progression to meeting the evolving needs of our customers," said Jonathan Miller, CEO and Founder of JCI Trading. "Our customers count on us for quality and variety, and this expansion shows our commitment to delivering on those expectations. By expanding, we're providing more options for every palate and purpose."

Logistics Expertise

A key factor in this expansion is JCI Trading's robust cold chain logistics network. This advanced system ensures every poultry product is transported under optimal temperature and conditions to preserve freshness and quality from the facility to its destinations.

"Our logistics expertise is a key differentiator," added Miller. "From the moment our products leave the facility to the time they arrive on your plate, we maintain strict protocols to deliver the exceptional quality our customers expect."

JCI Trading's cold chain logistics capabilities also enable the company to reliably serve customers across a broad geographic area, meeting the needs of diverse markets while maintaining consistent quality.

Catering to a Growing Market

JCI Trading serves a diverse customer base that includes restaurants, retailers, caterers, and individual consumers. The company's expanded product line accommodates both bulk orders for commercial use and smaller quantities for home cooks. The company exports its products to over 100 countries, leveraging its logistics infrastructure to meet the needs of global markets.

Miller continues, "Our customers trust us to provide food products that they can rely on, and we take that responsibility seriously. From sourcing to distribution, every step of our process is designed to ensure quality, safety, and ethical practices."

JCI Trading's product portfolio extends beyond frozen poultry to include eggs, meat, fish, and seafood. By maintaining a diversified portfolio, JCI Trading reduces reliance on a single market segment and positions itself to respond effectively to shifts in consumer demand. This approach allows the company to remain resilient in a dynamic global food market while continuing to provide value to its customers.

Its ability to manage large-scale distribution while maintaining product integrity has also been instrumental in establishing its presence in international markets.

Looking Ahead

As JCI Trading continues to expand, the company remains focused on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. By staying attuned to market trends and leveraging its expertise in sourcing and logistics, JCI Trading aims to set the standard for quality and reliability in the frozen food market.

To learn more about JCI Trading's product offerings, please visit https://jcillcs.com.

About JCI Trading LLC

Founded in 2023, JCI Trading LLC is a global supplier of high-quality poultry, eggs, meat, fish, and seafood. The company sources its products from reputable suppliers and maintains strict cold chain logistics to deliver fresh and reliable food to customers across more than 100 countries. Known for its commitment to quality, ethical practices, and innovation, JCI Trading serves a diverse customer base, including businesses and individual consumers. With a professional team and a growing product portfolio, JCI Trading is setting new standards in the food supply industry while addressing the evolving demands of global markets.

