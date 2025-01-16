Volkswagen AG faces significant headwinds in its historically strong Chinese market, with sales declining to 2.93 million vehicles in the previous year. This downturn in what was once a reliable growth engine has prompted the automotive giant to implement comprehensive strategic changes. The Wolfsburg-based company is actively pursuing a reorganization of its operations to address these challenges and adapt to evolving market conditions.

Market Response and Financial Outlook

The company's strategic initiatives have garnered positive market reactions, with Volkswagen's stock climbing 0.5 percent to reach €92.38 on XETRA. Market analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of €108.60. Financial projections for the current fiscal year indicate expected earnings per share of €22.09, with anticipated dividend payments of €6.43 per share. A key component of the company's forward-looking strategy includes the establishment of Elli Mobility GmbH, set to launch in March 2025, which will consolidate charging and fueling services under a single subsidiary.

