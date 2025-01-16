The Hamburg-based wind turbine manufacturer Nordex has achieved a remarkable breakthrough in order intake for the past year, securing contracts totaling 8.3 gigawatts, marking a substantial 13% increase from the previous year. This impressive performance was particularly evident in the final quarter, where the company recorded orders for 3.25 gigawatts, representing a surge of nearly one-third compared to the same period last year. The European market emerged as the primary growth driver, accounting for approximately 90% of total order volume. The company's success is further underscored by strengthening average sales prices, which reached €0.9 million per megawatt.

Market Performance

The positive business developments have triggered a notable response in the stock market, with Nordex shares demonstrating significant momentum. The MDAX-listed stock climbed 3.8% to €12.32, reaching its highest level since November. The company's financial health shows marked improvement, evidenced by a transition from a previous year's loss to a profit of €0.02 per share in the third quarter, despite a slight revenue decline to €1.67 billion. Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of €18.13.

