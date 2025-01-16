Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company") announces that it has unveiled an advancement in depth perception at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) applicable to the next generation of smart phones. Amid the buzz generated by Apple's latest iPhone models, Metavista3D has introduced a proprietary technology with the capability to elevate the 3D capturing capabilities of Apple's new spatial photo and video feature.

Expanding Possibilities with Apple's Innovation

The recent launch of the next generation of iPhones beginning with 14 and 15 Pro models brings an exciting development in 3D capturing technology. These devices' dual-lens camera system, alongside a spatial camera feature, allows users to generate high-quality 3D content with remarkable ease. While these advancements were initially tailored for supporting content on Apple's Vision Pro, the compatibility with Metavista3D's platform promises broader potential for diverse 3D technologies.

However, a notable limitation of Apple's current model lies in the iPhone's lens configuration, which affects depth perception, whereas Metavista3D's patented solution overcomes this limitation. Metavista's patent for the "Method and Device for the Stereo Base Extension of Stereoscopic Images and Image Sequences" enhances the immersive quality of the content, promising lifelike visuals without the necessity of wearing specialized glasses.





Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D, remarked on the transformative aspect of this innovation: "This new iPhone feature is a breakthrough for the 3D market, as it empowers people to create their own 3D content easily and affordably. With the new spatial view feature on the iPhone, we're seeing a significant leap in user-generated 3D content, and we're excited to offer a solution that enhances this experience. We hope that other mobile companies will also adopt this feature to accelerate the growth of 3D content creation. The next step would be to have a Metavista3D display on the iPhone or other smartphones."

Leveraging the industry's strategic innovation, Metavista3D can position itself at the forefront of 3D content creation to enhance user-generated 3D experiences. As mobile technology evolves, Metavista3D's advancements signal a promising future for enhanced depth and realism in 3D visuals.

About Metavista3D (www.metavista3d.com)

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences. For more information, visit: www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D's shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T. Metavista3D's ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

