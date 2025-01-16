Sunairio has launched software that features high-resolution historical climate data and high-resolution future climate models to provide insights into site-specific risks. It recently raised venture capital to expand into new markets for its solar and wind portfolio-oriented software. U. S. -based software company Sunairio has developed a modeling platform that purportedly offers more accurate tools for grid reliability planning and portfolio management support for owners and operators of utility-scale solar and wind farms. Its high-resolution historical climate data and high-resolution future ...

