Donnerstag, 16.01.2025
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Frankfurt
16.01.25
08:08 Uhr
4,660 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.01.2025 08:10 Uhr
Aspo Plc: Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board's proposals to the Annual Shareholders' meeting 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange Release
January 16, 2025 at 9:00 am

Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board's proposals to the Annual Shareholders' meeting 2025

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo Plc proposes to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 25, 2025, that the Board of Directors will have seven members.

Members of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Board proposes that Patricia Allam, Annika Ekman, Tapio Kolunsarka, Mikael Laine, Kaarina Ståhlberg, Tatu Vehmas and Heikki Westerlund, all current members of the company's Board of Directors, be re-elected as members of the Board for the term starting at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2025.

Consent to the position has been obtained from all the above-mentioned candidates for the Board. The Board elects a Chairman and a Vice Chairman from among its members. The proposed persons have informed the company that if they are elected, they will elect Heikki Westerlund as Chairman of the Board, and Mikael Laine as the Vice Chairman of the Board.

Proposed members of the Board of Directors are independent from the Company and its significant shareholders, excluding Patricia Allam and Tatu Vehmas, who are considered to be dependent on the significant shareholders of the Company.

Remuneration to the members of the Board

The Nomination Board proposes that the monthly fees of the board members remain unchanged:

- EUR 3,000 per month for members of the Board of Directors
- EUR 4,400 per month, for the Vice Chairman
- EUR 6,000 per month, for the Chairman

The Nomination Board proposes that the meeting fees paid to members of the Committees are EUR 800 per meeting and the meeting fee of the Chairmen of the Committees EUR 1,200 per meeting. If the Chairman of the Committee is also the Chairman or the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Nomination Board proposes that the fee paid to the Chairman of the Committee is the same as that paid to members of the Committee. Board members having a full-time position in an Aspo Group company are not paid a fee.

Members of the Nomination Board

The Nomination Board of Aspo Plc's shareholders consists of the representatives of the four largest shareholders. The following representatives of the largest shareholders were members of the Nomination Board which prepared proposals for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2025: Roberto Lencioni, Chairman (Vehmas family, including AEV Capital Holding Oy); Gustav Nyberg (Nyberg family, including Oy Havsudden Ab); Pekka Pajamo, (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company); and Karoliina Lindroos (Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company). In addition, Heikki Westerlund, Chairman of Aspo Board of Directors, has acted as an expert member of the Nomination Board.


Aspo Plc

Further information, please contact:
Roberto Lencioni, Chairman of the Nomination Board, tel. +358 30 600 3423, roberto.lencioni@gard.no

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com

Aspo?creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals.

Attachment

  • 20251601 Stock Exchange Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c0e9e12c-f96b-4d51-89e3-9e98c0cce85a)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
