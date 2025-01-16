Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Löst diese riesige Entdeckung die Kupferkrise der KI? So ändert sich die Rechnung durch diesen Explorer!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.01.2025 08:18 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Safeture AB: Safeture Partners with JTB Business Travel to Enhance Global Risk Management Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture, a leading Swedish provider of technical solutions for risk management, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with JTB Business Travel, a global leader in business travel management. Under this partnership, existing clients will migrate to Safeture's cutting-edge technology platform, further solidifying the collaboration's commitment to innovation and excellence.

JTB Business Travel, a JTB USA, Inc. brand, has built a reputation for delivering exceptional business travel services that enhance efficiency, safety, and satisfaction. Leveraging expertise in travel management, data analytics, system solutions, and risk management, JTB Business Travel ensures cost-effective planning while maintaining duty of care compliance. With a global network of 159 offices across 35 countries, JTB Business Travel seamlessly blends local expertise with global reach to provide tailor-made solutions for businesses of all sizes.

This partnership signifies a step forward in delivering integrated, technology-driven services prioritizing traveler safety and satisfaction. The synergy between Safeture's advanced technological platform and JTB Business Travel's comprehensive solutions will create significant value for existing and new clients.

Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "This partnership with JTB Business Travel underscores the importance of combining state-of-the-art technology with global expertise to redefine risk management standards. We are excited to provide JTB Business Travel clients with our innovative platform, helping them ensure the safety and well-being of their travelers, no matter where they are."

JTB Business Travel's Vice President of Global Business Travel, Geert de Boo, added: "We continually strive to deliver innovation and value to our clients. Safeture's cutting-edge technology aligns with JTB Business Travel's commitment to provide tailored, comprehensive travel solutions for small to mid-sized companies. This partnership enhances our Duty of Care offerings, ensuring confidence and peace of mind for companies and travelers."

Through this collaboration, Safeture and JTB Business Travel aim to lead the evolution of business travel by offering unparalleled risk management services, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

For additional information, visit www.safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/r/safeture-partners-with-jtb-business-travel-to-enhance-global-risk-management-solutions,c4091540

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17559/4091540/3205726.pdf

Safeture JTB Travel 250116

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture2-platform-app-iso,c3368069

Safeture2-platform-app-ISO

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture-platform01,c3368070

Safeture-platform01

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safeture-partners-with-jtb-business-travel-to-enhance-global-risk-management-solutions-302352864.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.