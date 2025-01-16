Safeture AB: Safeture Partners with JTB Business Travel to Enhance Global Risk Management Solutions

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture, a leading Swedish provider of technical solutions for risk management, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with JTB Business Travel, a global leader in business travel management. Under this partnership, existing clients will migrate to Safeture's cutting-edge technology platform, further solidifying the collaboration's commitment to innovation and excellence.

JTB Business Travel, a JTB USA, Inc. brand, has built a reputation for delivering exceptional business travel services that enhance efficiency, safety, and satisfaction. Leveraging expertise in travel management, data analytics, system solutions, and risk management, JTB Business Travel ensures cost-effective planning while maintaining duty of care compliance. With a global network of 159 offices across 35 countries, JTB Business Travel seamlessly blends local expertise with global reach to provide tailor-made solutions for businesses of all sizes.

This partnership signifies a step forward in delivering integrated, technology-driven services prioritizing traveler safety and satisfaction. The synergy between Safeture's advanced technological platform and JTB Business Travel's comprehensive solutions will create significant value for existing and new clients.

Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "This partnership with JTB Business Travel underscores the importance of combining state-of-the-art technology with global expertise to redefine risk management standards. We are excited to provide JTB Business Travel clients with our innovative platform, helping them ensure the safety and well-being of their travelers, no matter where they are."

JTB Business Travel's Vice President of Global Business Travel, Geert de Boo, added: "We continually strive to deliver innovation and value to our clients. Safeture's cutting-edge technology aligns with JTB Business Travel's commitment to provide tailored, comprehensive travel solutions for small to mid-sized companies. This partnership enhances our Duty of Care offerings, ensuring confidence and peace of mind for companies and travelers."

Through this collaboration, Safeture and JTB Business Travel aim to lead the evolution of business travel by offering unparalleled risk management services, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

For additional information, visit www.safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/r/safeture-partners-with-jtb-business-travel-to-enhance-global-risk-management-solutions,c4091540

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17559/4091540/3205726.pdf Safeture JTB Travel 250116 https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture2-platform-app-iso,c3368069 Safeture2-platform-app-ISO https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture-platform01,c3368070 Safeture-platform01

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safeture-partners-with-jtb-business-travel-to-enhance-global-risk-management-solutions-302352864.html