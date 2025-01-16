Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025

WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188 | Ticker-Symbol: ELXC
Tradegate
15.01.25
17:30 Uhr
8,500 Euro
+0,054
+0,64 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
16.01.2025 08:24 Uhr
Invitation to Electrolux Group Q4 presentation

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group results for the fourth quarter of 2024 will be published on January 30, 2025, at approx. 08.00 CET.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET.

Yannick Fierling, President and CEO, and Therese Friberg, CFO, will comment on the report. Information on how to join the telephone conference is available HERE.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

For more information:
Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations, +46 70 796 3856
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/invitation-to-electrolux-group-q4-presentation,c4091249

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4091249/3204370.pdf

Invitation Q4 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-electrolux-group-q4-presentation-302352874.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
