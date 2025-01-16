The Chinese inverter said its new inverters have an MPPT current of up to 54 A and support more than a 150% DC/AC ratio. The new products also feature a maximum efficiency of 98. 8% and a European efficiency rate of 98. 3%. Solis has launched new inverters for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) tradeshow in Abu Dhabi this week. "The 150 kW system features 7 MPPTs and has a fuseless design," the company's sales manager Michel Abi Younes, told pv magazine. "With this product, you can use three strings without using fuses. It also has MPPT current ...

