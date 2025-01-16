The Tunisian authorities have launched tenders for two 100 MW solar plants. Tunisia's Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy has released a tender for the construction of two solar plants. The Tunisian authorities said the projects will each have a capacity of up to 100 MW, but did not disclose the selected locations. Developers have until April 20 to submit their proposals. The energy ministry recently approved four solar projects under the first phase of another 1. 7 GW solar tender, with the lowest price awarded at TND 98. 8 ($0. 03076)/kWh. Tunisia is supporting utility-scale solar development ...

