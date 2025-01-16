Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.01.2025 08:36 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Safeguard Equipment, Inc.: Safeguard Expands into Finland with New Eurolaite Partnership

Finanznachrichten News

POST FALLS, Idaho, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Equipment, a leader in advanced personal safety technology, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Eurolaite, a top supplier of electrical protection solutions in Finland, to distribute its flagship product, the Compass Pro Emergency Response System (ERS). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Safeguard's mission to provide enhanced safety solutions to field workers globally.

Safeguard Equipment is an industry leader in personal safety technology

The Compass Pro ERS is a state-of-the-art device designed to improve safety and efficiency in high-risk environments. Trusted and relied upon by thousands of field workers, the device features real-time electrical hazard detection, fall alerts, SOS capabilities and live monitoring, making it an indispensable tool for industries such as utilities, telecommunications and construction.

"Partnering with Eurolaite in Finland positions Safeguard to make a substantial impact on worker safety in this region," said Tim Ledford, CEO of Safeguard Equipment. "Eurolaite shares our commitment to delivering innovative safety solutions, and their extensive market expertise makes them an ideal partner for this initiative."

Eurolaite, a trusted supplier of advanced electricity quality control and protection solutions, will bring the Compass Pro ERS to Finland's safety-conscious market. Known for their dedication to high-quality products and long-term partnerships, Eurolaite will be instrumental in ensuring the successful adoption of Safeguard's technologies.

"The Compass Pro ERS represents a significant advancement in worker safety, and we are excited to partner with Safeguard Equipment to offer this solution to our customers in Finland," shared Tuomo Luukkainen, CEO of Eurolaite Oy. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality and competitive solutions to the electrical and power distribution sectors."

For more information on Safeguard Equipment and the Compass Pro Emergency Response System, visit SafeguardEquipment.com. For media inquiries, please contact PR@TeamInnoVision.com.

About Safeguard Equipment
Safeguard Equipment is an industry leader in personal safety technology, dedicated to creating innovative tools that save lives and prevent injuries in high-risk work environments. With a focus on reliability and user-centered design, Safeguard continues to set new standards in safety technology.

About Eurolaite
Eurolaite Oy is a Finnish supplier of high-quality products and total solutions for electricity quality control, electrical network protection, and distribution network construction. Representing globally renowned suppliers, Eurolaite is dedicated to ensuring excellence in product quality and support.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597426/Safeguard_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safeguard-expands-into-finland-with-new-eurolaite-partnership-302351037.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.