Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.01.2025 08:54 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WFES 2025: Sungrow Unveils Next-Generation C&I Solar Solutions, Bridging to a Sustainable Future in the MENA region

Finanznachrichten News

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, made a remarkable start to the year at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2025 by officially launching the SG150CX, a cutting-edge high-power string inverter tailored for the evolving demands of the commercial and industrial (C&I) market. The product launch took place at Sungrow's booth (#6220, Hall 6) at the ADNEC Centre, drawing significant attention from stakeholders across the energy industry.

SG150CX Launch

SG150CX: A Game-Changer for C&I Solar Applications

Engineered for exceptional performance, safety, and reliability, the SG150CX brings advanced innovations to large-scale C&I solar applications. Its key innovations include:

  • High Efficiency: Achieving a remarkable 98.8% inversion efficiency at 400V AC, the SG150CX maximizes energy yield, contributing to lower Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE).
  • Advanced Safety Features: Equipped with Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI) 3.0 technology, it offers an extended cable detection range of up to 450 meters, enhancing operational safety.
  • High Input Current Capacity: Featuring a 48A maximum power point tracking (MPPT) input current, the SG150CX ensures compatibility with High-current PV modules, significantly boosting system efficiency.
  • Smart String-Level Disconnection: Equipped with smart switches, the inverter disconnects faulty strings under the same switch while maintaining others operational, drastically reducing power generation losses.

The Middle East's commercial and industrial C&I sector is driving demand for advanced solar solutions due to rising energy costs, ambitious clean energy goals, and challenging environmental conditions. Sungrow's SG150CX addresses these needs with its high-efficiency 48A MPPT input, advanced AFCI technology for enhanced safety, and durable design for harsh climates. By lowering operational costs and supporting decarbonization, the SG150CX offers a reliable solution for businesses aligning with the region's sustainability initiatives.

Engage with Sungrow at WFES 2025

Sungrow invites stakeholders, partners, and attendees to visit booth #6220 to explore the SG150CX firsthand. On-site experts will provide in-depth insights into the product's capabilities and discuss integration into future solar projects.

As the renewable energy industry accelerates into 2025, the SG150CX sets a new standard for C&I solar applications, reaffirming Sungrow's commitment to innovation and bridging to a sustainable future.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow's power electronic converters have achieved a total installed capacity of 605 GW worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's No. 1 in PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to building a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unmatched service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

SG150CX Launch

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598538/SG150CX_Product.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598552/image.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wfes-2025-sungrow-unveils-next-generation-ci-solar-solutions-bridging-to-a-sustainable-future-in-the-mena-region-302352912.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.