Sungrow Unveils Next-Generation Utility-Scale and Integrated C&I Energy Solutions at WFES 2026

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, today launched its latest innovations in utility-scale and commercial & industrial energy solutions at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2026, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

During the exhibition, Sungrow showcased a next-generation utility-scale inverter and an integrated hybrid PV and energy storage solution for C&I applications. The latest technologies reflect Sungrow's continued focus on system-level innovation, enhanced grid compatibility, and practical solutions that address evolving project and operational requirements across global energy markets.

Utility-Scale Solution

SG465HX - Next-Generation Utility String Inverter

Developed for large-scale solar power plants, the SG465HX utility string inverter delivers high-capacity, high-efficiency performance while meeting increasingly stringent grid requirements. The solution is designed to support modern utility-scale projects with improved system reliability, strong grid adaptability, and optimized LCOE.

Key Technical Highlights:

465kW pioneering 400kW+ string inverter

Industry-leading AC 1000V system with 9.84MW subarray

Enhanced safety and reliability through pioneering dual protection

Advanced PV-GFM Grid-Forming capability

Faster project delivery, enabling COD achievement one month ahead of schedule

By combining high power density with advanced grid-forming functionality, the SG465HX addresses key challenges faced by utility-scale solar projects, including grid stability, system integration, and project timelines.

Integrated Commercial & Industrial (C&I) PV and Energy Storage Solution

PowerStack ST255CS - 125kW / 257kWh Liquid-Cooled C&I Energy Storage System

The PowerStack ST255CS is a fully integrated liquid-cooled energy storage system with PCS capacity of 125KW and 257KWh Battery capacity. The AC-coupled solution combines high reliability, advanced safety design, and rapid deployment capability for C&I Microgrid applications.

Key Features:

Reliable and Grid-Friendly Operation

Proven AC-coupled system with integrated PCS and battery cabinet, with grid-forming technology supporting stable and clean power output.

Safety-Oriented System Design

Comprehensive safety protection from cell to system level, enabled for reliable long-term operation & energy efficiency.

Efficient Deployment and Scalability

Pre-integrated system design supporting fast deployment, retrofitting and easy installation.

Pre-integrated system design supporting fast deployment, retrofitting and easy installation. Broad Application Suitability

Suitable for multiple C&I scenario applications, supporting energy cost management and reduced carbon emissions.

SH125CX - 125kW Three-Phase Hybrid Inverter

The SH125CX three-phase hybrid inverter introduces a DC-coupled energy storage architecture for C&I applications, integrating photovoltaic generation and battery storage into one-stop solution. This Solution is designed for flexible configuration and expansion, the SH125CX enables higher solar utilization and more efficient energy management for commercial and industrial users. The SH125CX is compatible with SUNGROW's ST255CS-S BESS system, eliminating the requirement for the PCS inside BESS cabinet.

Key Capabilities:

Flexible System Design

Modular battery options supporting flexible installation

PV DC/AC ratio up to 200% to enhance solar utilization

to enhance solar utilization High DC input current of 40A per MPPT, compatible with high-current PV modules

Easy Expansion

Independent scaling of inverter and battery capacity

Suitable for phased deployment and projects with uncertain load growth

Maximum Value

Supports multiple applications including peak shaving, backup power, and energy arbitrage

Enables improved project economics through intelligent energy management

All-in-One Hybrid Architecture

Three-phase hybrid inverter integrating PV and storage in one system

Simplified installation and reduced system footprint

The new C&I BESS Solutions SH125CX and the PowerStack ST255CS enable integrated C&I PV and storage architecture to support multiple operational requirements, including self-consumption optimization, peak shaving, backup power, and microgrid operation. This allows independent expansion of inverters and battery capacity, helping C&I users better manage energy costs, improve supply reliability, and respond to evolving load and operational demands.

Sungrow at WFES 2026

WFES 2026 serves as an important platform for Sungrow to demonstrate how its latest utility-scale and C&I technologies address real-world challenges related to grid stability, system deployment, and long-term operation. The showcased solutions reflect Sungrow's continued commitment to advancing renewable energy technologies that support a more resilient and sustainable global energy infrastructure.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service.

For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.

