Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.01.2026 19:36 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sungrow Unveils Next-Generation Utility-Scale and Integrated C&I Energy Solutions at WFES 2026

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, today launched its latest innovations in utility-scale and commercial & industrial energy solutions at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2026, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

Sungrow at WFES 2026

During the exhibition, Sungrow showcased a next-generation utility-scale inverter and an integrated hybrid PV and energy storage solution for C&I applications. The latest technologies reflect Sungrow's continued focus on system-level innovation, enhanced grid compatibility, and practical solutions that address evolving project and operational requirements across global energy markets.

Utility-Scale Solution

SG465HX - Next-Generation Utility String Inverter

Developed for large-scale solar power plants, the SG465HX utility string inverter delivers high-capacity, high-efficiency performance while meeting increasingly stringent grid requirements. The solution is designed to support modern utility-scale projects with improved system reliability, strong grid adaptability, and optimized LCOE.

Key Technical Highlights:

  • 465kW pioneering 400kW+ string inverter
  • Industry-leading AC 1000V system with 9.84MW subarray
  • Enhanced safety and reliability through pioneering dual protection
  • Advanced PV-GFM Grid-Forming capability
  • Faster project delivery, enabling COD achievement one month ahead of schedule

By combining high power density with advanced grid-forming functionality, the SG465HX addresses key challenges faced by utility-scale solar projects, including grid stability, system integration, and project timelines.

Integrated Commercial & Industrial (C&I) PV and Energy Storage Solution

PowerStack ST255CS - 125kW / 257kWh Liquid-Cooled C&I Energy Storage System

The PowerStack ST255CS is a fully integrated liquid-cooled energy storage system with PCS capacity of 125KW and 257KWh Battery capacity. The AC-coupled solution combines high reliability, advanced safety design, and rapid deployment capability for C&I Microgrid applications.

Key Features:

  • Reliable and Grid-Friendly Operation
    Proven AC-coupled system with integrated PCS and battery cabinet, with grid-forming technology supporting stable and clean power output.
  • Safety-Oriented System Design
    Comprehensive safety protection from cell to system level, enabled for reliable long-term operation & energy efficiency.
  • Efficient Deployment and Scalability
    Pre-integrated system design supporting fast deployment, retrofitting and easy installation.
  • Broad Application Suitability
    Suitable for multiple C&I scenario applications, supporting energy cost management and reduced carbon emissions.

SH125CX - 125kW Three-Phase Hybrid Inverter

The SH125CX three-phase hybrid inverter introduces a DC-coupled energy storage architecture for C&I applications, integrating photovoltaic generation and battery storage into one-stop solution. This Solution is designed for flexible configuration and expansion, the SH125CX enables higher solar utilization and more efficient energy management for commercial and industrial users. The SH125CX is compatible with SUNGROW's ST255CS-S BESS system, eliminating the requirement for the PCS inside BESS cabinet.

Key Capabilities:

Flexible System Design

  • Modular battery options supporting flexible installation
  • PV DC/AC ratio up to 200% to enhance solar utilization
  • High DC input current of 40A per MPPT, compatible with high-current PV modules

Easy Expansion

  • Independent scaling of inverter and battery capacity
  • Suitable for phased deployment and projects with uncertain load growth

Maximum Value

  • Supports multiple applications including peak shaving, backup power, and energy arbitrage
  • Enables improved project economics through intelligent energy management

All-in-One Hybrid Architecture

  • Three-phase hybrid inverter integrating PV and storage in one system
  • Simplified installation and reduced system footprint

The new C&I BESS Solutions SH125CX and the PowerStack ST255CS enable integrated C&I PV and storage architecture to support multiple operational requirements, including self-consumption optimization, peak shaving, backup power, and microgrid operation. This allows independent expansion of inverters and battery capacity, helping C&I users better manage energy costs, improve supply reliability, and respond to evolving load and operational demands.

Sungrow at WFES 2026

WFES 2026 serves as an important platform for Sungrow to demonstrate how its latest utility-scale and C&I technologies address real-world challenges related to grid stability, system deployment, and long-term operation. The showcased solutions reflect Sungrow's continued commitment to advancing renewable energy technologies that support a more resilient and sustainable global energy infrastructure.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service.

For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862473/PIC_new.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-unveils-next-generation-utility-scale-and-integrated-ci-energy-solutions-at-wfes-2026-302662765.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.