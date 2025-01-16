Under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), the US authorities have banned five Chinese companies from providing products and services in the United States. From pv magazine USA The US Department of Homeland Security announced the addition of 37 more businesses to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), including five solar supply chain providers. Signed into law by US President Joe Biden in December 2021, the UFLPA places a ban on all solar product imports from China's Xinjiang region, unless products are demonstrated to not be connected to forced labor. Beijing has denied ...

