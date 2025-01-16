Sports company PUMA is the only company to be recognized as a Top Employer in 50 different countries and globally by Top Employers Institute in 2025.

Sports company PUMA is the only company to be recognized as a Top Employer in 50 different countries and globally by Top Employers Institute in 2025. (Photo: Business Wire)

Top Employers Institute has certified PUMA as a Top Employer for the sixth time since 2020. The Top Employer certification for its worldwide operations as well as 50 different countries for the first time in 2025 reflects the consistent and exceptional experience PUMA offers its employees in all regions and subsidiaries.

"Being named a Top Employer in our entire global organization and in 50 countries underscores our focus on creating a consistent, outstanding working environment for our employees, no matter where they are," said Dietmar Knoess, Vice President People Organization at PUMA. "We will not stop here and take this result as an inspiration to find new ways to make PUMA a fantastic place to work."

The Top Employer certification is based on a comprehensive survey carried out by Top Employers Institute and reflects PUMA's efforts to provide an attractive workplace for its employees. The survey covers six HR domains and 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

"By achieving Enterprise Certification, PUMA not only ensures consistent standards in employee experience, development, and well-being across all regions but also cultivates a unified culture of engagement, innovation, and performance," said David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute. "This achievement highlights the company's unwavering dedication to fostering an inclusive and exceptional workplace culture, with people always at the heart of their success."

Apart from offering an attractive environment in state-of-the-art offices around the world, PUMA aims to create an inclusive work culture that respects diversity, promotes health and well-being, and encourages personal and professional growth.

PUMA's employees have access to a comprehensive sports offering, including courses and a free gym, and "Be Well Weeks" during which the company promotes a healthy lifestyle and offers free nutrition courses and health checks. The company prides itself in filling many key leadership positions with its own talent and offers a comprehensive set of courses and programmes to allow employees to prepare for the next step in their careers.

With hybrid working, which combines mobile working and office presence, and flexible hours, PUMA makes it easy for its employees to find the right work-life-balance and gives them the opportunity for part-time work or sabbaticals at different stages in their careers.

PUMA has also been independently certified as having no adjusted pay gap between men and women in several locations, including Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, South Africa, Sweden the United States and the Middle East, meaning employees in the same position are paid the same regardless of their gender.

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For more than 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

