Clarivate Plc: BioWorld by Clarivate Releases Comprehensive 2024 Year in Review

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioWorld published by Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, has released its highly anticipated 2024 Year in Review series. This multipart special report offers an in-depth analysis of the therapeutic trends, regulatory actions and economic shifts that defined biopharma, med tech and scientific innovation over the past year while forecasting key developments for 2025.

As the biopharma and med-tech industries continue to evolve, 2024 proved to be a landmark year. The comprehensive recap by BioWorld highlights therapeutic breakthroughs in psychiatry, oncology, women's health and infectious diseases, alongside economic highs and lows that challenged the global landscape. The series also examines regulatory changes, including U.S. court cases and international policy shifts, that could shape the future of drug pricing, reimbursement, and innovation.

Lynn Yoffee, Publisher of BioWorld, said: "The 2024 Year in Review series provides a powerful lens into the transformative events and advancements that shaped our industry this year. With our team of expert journalists and analysts, we strive to distill complex developments into actionable insights, empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions as they navigate 2025 and beyond."

Key Highlights of the BioWorld 2024 Year in Review Series:

BioWorld Year in Review: This section highlights the top mergers and acquisitions, licensing deals, financings, and first approvals of 2024. It also provides insights into key therapeutic trends such as GLP-1 receptor agonists, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), psychedelics, and the evolving role of precision psychiatry, alongside innovations spurred by the pandemic. Featured articles include:

The Economy: Top Biopharma Trends of 2024 by Amanda Lanier

A comprehensive infographic that highlights how 2024 showcased resilience amidst challenges, with biopharma financing and deal values rebounding significantly despite over 18,000 job losses and a tempered IPO market. Spotlights include record-high deal values, a steady M&A pace with reduced total value, and a slightly increased rate of workforce reductions compared to 2023.

Year's top US court cases to present new challenges for 2025 by Mari Serebrov

The Loper Bright decision ended the Chevron doctrine, curbing agency authority and reshaping regulatory dynamics for 2025. Meanwhile, Gilead's $40 million settlement over HIV drug delays highlights new liability risks for biopharma. Both developments underscore the evolving legal landscape and its potential to reshape regulatory and innovation dynamics in 2025.

European VC improves in 2024, driven by ADCs and CNS, inflammatory drugs by Nuala Moran

European biotech funding improved in 2024, with venture capital raised exceeding 2020 levels but still trailing the pandemic peak. Investors favored later-stage programs with clearer paths to exits, while antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and central nervous system (CNS) assets drew significant interest. Despite challenges like closed public markets and antimicrobial fragility, optimism for 2025 is growing, fueled by expected macroeconomic improvements and strong M&A activity.

GLP-1 receptor agonists continue their global victory tour by Anette Breindl

GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) had a transformative 2024, expanding into new therapeutic indications, including FDA approval for treating obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity, while continuing to demonstrate benefits in cardiovascular health, kidney disease, and other conditions. Despite their success, GLP-1RAs remain treatments rather than cures for underlying conditions like diabetes, prompting ongoing research into root-cause solutions.

BioWorld MedTech Year in Review: This section recaps key med-tech and diagnostic breakthroughs, covering cutting-edge advancements in brain mapping and pregnancy health, as well as regulatory developments expected to impact the sector in 2025. Coverage includes:

AI drives financings, approvals for APAC med-tech in 2024 By Marian (YoonJee) Chu

In 2024, AI spurred significant financings and approvals in APAC med-tech, leveraging regional strengths like talent pools, data infrastructure, and government support. Key highlights included AI-powered IPOs, billion-dollar pharma collaborations, and national investments, solidifying APAC's role in AI-driven healthcare innovation.

Medicare coverage issues abound in 2024 by Mark McCarty

In 2024, Medicare faced challenges in covering emerging technologies, with the new TCET policy offering limited scope. Coverage for digital health and SaaS remained stalled due to outdated benefit categories. Meanwhile, Medicare's reimbursement rates for radiation oncology and skin substitutes sparked controversy.

BioWorld Science Year in Review: This section explores key research milestones, featuring global collaborations in infectious diseases, breakthroughs in curable tumors and innovations in women's health and neuroscience. Key highlights include:

The map for a journey to the center of the brain by Mar de Miguel

The year 2024 marks a milestone with the end of a long journey: a complete cellular map of the fruit fly brain, Drosophila melanogaster , and a cubic millimeter of the human brain. The adventure is just beginning for the thinking species Homo sapiens .

Progress in cancer research, even the toughest types by Mar de Miguel and Anette Breindl

Among the most profound results presented at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress were the 10-year data from the Checkmate-067 and Keynote-006 trials, the phase III trials that tested Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) and Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) as first-line agents in advanced or metastatic melanoma.

The series also includes the BioWorld editorial picks for the "Best of 2024," dynamic infographics summarizing key data, and a global perspective on funding and policy changes across Europe and Asia.

