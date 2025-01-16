Bybit & SignalPlus Unveil the 100,000 USDC Global Trading Showdown

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, and SignalPlus, an innovative social trading platform aimed at democratizing options trading for digital and crypto assets, are excited to announce the Bybit x SignalPlus 2025 Global Trading Competition . With a staggering total prize pool of 100,000 USDC, this competition promises to be the ultimate stage for traders to showcase their skills and seize lucrative rewards.

From now until February 5, 2025, 8:00 AM UTC, the competition is open to all Bybit users-excluding residents of restricted jurisdictions.. This event invites participants to engage in options, spot, or futures trading for their chance to claim a share of the impressive prize pool.

"We are thrilled to partner with SignalPlus for the Bybit x SignalPlus 2025 Global Trading Competition," said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit. "This event reflects our commitment to fostering an active and vibrant trading community. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, this competition offers a platform to enhance your trading skills and earn exciting rewards."

Chris Yu, CEO at SignalPlus, shared his enthusiasm: "Collaborating with Bybit reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering traders with cutting-edge tools and actionable insights. This competition is a unique opportunity for participants to showcase their trading expertise and be handsomely rewarded for their achievements."

Competition Highlights

100,000 USDC Prize Pool: Compete for your share of a massive prize pool.

Daily Rewards System: Win prizes daily, with rewards credited promptly to energize your next trades.

Team Competition: The top four (4) teams will split a 7,300 USDC prize pool. Daily, one lucky team member will win a luxury 3-day, 2-night trip to Korea or its equivalent value in USDC.

Individual Competition: The top 35 winners will share 7,702 USDC, with individual prizes ranging from 30 USDC to 2,000 USDC. Daily rankings and lucky draws offer opportunities to win up to 250 USDC.

Daily Lucky Draw: Over 21 days, 129 winners will be chosen daily, ensuring that every trade counts toward exciting rewards.

Special Bonuses: Link your Bybit API to SignalPlus for a 10 USDC rebate. Complete your first Options trade on SignalPlus to earn an additional 20 USDC rebate.

For more details on the Bybit x SignalPlus 2025 Global Trading Competition, please visit here: https://announcements.bybit.com/article/-bybit-x-signalplus-2025-global-trading-competition-returns-with-bigger-rewards-win-your-share-of-the-100-000-usdc-prize-pool--blt36f0435aff9e950f/

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599537/Bybit___SignalPlus_Unveil_100_000_USDC_Global_Trading_Showdown.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit--signalplus-unveil-the-100-000-usdc-global-trading-showdown-302352908.html