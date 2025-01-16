O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit at MWC Barcelona 2025 To Focus on Expanding O-RAN Adoption and Future Outlook

O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit to take place on Tuesday 4 March 2025, 8:30-13:00 CET in MWC Barcelona Hall 8, Theatre 6, with free online broadcast

BONN, Germany, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The O-RAN ALLIANCE is pleased to announce its major industry gathering of the O-RAN community in conjunction with MWC Barcelona 2025: O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit - Expanding O-RAN Adoption and Future Outlook. The Summit will take place on Tuesday 4 March 2025, 8:30-13:00 CET in MWC Barcelona Hall 8, Theatre 6, with free online broadcast.

This O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit at MWC will provide a comprehensive update on the state of O-RAN, sharing insights on operational experience, regional views on open RAN initiatives, and applications in key industry verticals. The Summit will explore the future evolution of 3GPP and O-RAN ALLIANCE architectures towards 6G.

The event will feature more than 20 speakers from the diverse O-RAN community giving relevant views and insights on different areas of open and intelligent RAN specification, development and adoption.

Attendees on-site need to have an MWC access pass and register through the MWC website. The event will be live-webcast to interested public through the O-RAN ALLIANCE website, with free access.

"Join us for the O-RAN ALLIANCE Summit at MWC Barcelona 2025," said Abdurazak Mudesir, Chair of the Board of O-RAN ALLIANCE and Group CTO, Deutsche Telekom. "This event will underscore O-RAN ALLIANCE's progress and ongoing efforts to foster collaboration and innovation in the global RAN industry ecosystem, advancing the O-RAN mission to deliver open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable RAN."

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE's mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.

