A group of scientists has developed an open-source dataset comprising three years' worth of data from Hong Kong's largest behind-the-meter rooftop solar power project. Power generation was collected at 5-minute intervals, and meteorological data at 1-minute. Scientists from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology have created a new high-resolution three-year dataset of rooftop PV generation in urban environments. The open-source data comprises measured PV power generation data and corresponding weather data. The PV generation was gathered from 60 grid-connected rooftop PV stations ...

