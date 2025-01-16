Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025
PR Newswire
16.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
Hurom Secures Victory in Korea Trade Commission Case Against NUC (Kuvings)

Finanznachrichten News

NUC Found Guilty of Patent Infringement, Ordered to Cease Activities, Pay Fines

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurom, the pioneer of low-speed masticating juicers and a global market leader, has successfully proven patent infringement by NUC, manufacturer of the Kuvings juicer line, in an investigation by the Korea Trade Commission (KTC). The investigation (Remedy 4-1-2023-8) concluded that NUC engaged in unfair trade practices.

Hurom-Logo

On December 19, 2024, the KTC ruled that NUC had infringed Hurom's patent rights, constituting unfair trade practices. The KTC issued a corrective order, imposed fines, and formally notified NUC of its decision.

The investigation began in December 2023 when Hurom filed a complaint with the KTC. After initiating the inquiry in January 2024, the KTC announced its findings on December 19, acknowledging NUC's unfair practices, with final notification issued on December 31.

Under the KTC ruling, NUC has been ordered to cease the export and domestic manufacturing for export of its AUTO10 juicer model, dispose of all existing inventory, publicly disclose its patent infringement along with the corrective order, and pay a fine of ?152.5 million ($105,000 USD).

This ruling builds on a similar decision made in July 2023 through Amazon's Amazon Patent Evaluation Express (APEX) process (APEX ID: 15060613361), which found NUC guilty of patent infringement. That decision led to the suspension of sales for five key NUC models in the United States: REVO830W, EVO820GM, C7000S, C7000W, and C7000P. The KTC's acknowledgment of unfair trade practices further strengthens Hurom's case.

Founded in 1974, Hurom has dedicated over 50 years to advancing juicing technology, culminating in the creation of the world's first vertical masticating juicer in 2005. As a global leader in health innovation, Hurom has set the standard for vertical juicing systems.

Hurom is also pursuing legal action in the Unified Patent Court (UPC) in Europe against manufacturers and distributors infringing on its patents. The company remains steadfast in protecting its proprietary technologies through robust legal efforts.

*UPC cases in Germany: PR_ACT_17336/2024, PR_ACT_17365/2024

*UPC case in France: PR_ACT_17434/2024

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597396/Hurom_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hurom-secures-victory-in-korea-trade-commission-case-against-nuc-kuvings-302349972.html

