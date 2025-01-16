Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850226 | ISIN: US0258161092 | Ticker-Symbol: AEC1
Tradegate
16.01.25
11:28 Uhr
304,45 Euro
+1,10
+0,36 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
304,40304,5011:41
304,00304,5011:37
PR Newswire
16.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TABLE 3 IN CASABLANCA HONOURED WITH THE AMERICAN EXPRESS ONE TO WATCH AWARD AS PART OF MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2025

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Table 3 in Casablanca, Morocco, has been named the winner of the American Express One To Watch Award, as part of Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants 2025. This accolade recognises visionary restaurants that are rapidly rising in acclaim and Table 3 has been identified by the 50 Best team as having the potential to feature in a future edition of a MENA's 50 Best Restaurants list.

Led by Chef Fayçal Bettioui, Casablanca's Table 3 is named the winner of the American Express One To Watch Award as part of Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants 2025

Opened in June 2024, Table 3 marks Chef Fayçal Bettioui's return to Casablanca, bringing a fresh vision to Moroccan fine dining. Blending French technique with Japanese simplicity, his menu honours Morocco's rich terroir with global precision.

Located in Bettioui's childhood neighbourhood, Table 3 embodies both nostalgia and evolution, strengthened by local support for its dedication to Moroccan ingredients and contemporary artistry. The restaurant distinguishes itself within Casablanca's dining scene through its focus on detail and discipline. Its tasting menu highlights the best of Moroccan ingredients, presented with contemporary flair, offering an experience that is both rooted in tradition and forward-thinking in execution.

William Drew, Director of Content for Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "The American Express One To Watch Award celebrates the vision, creativity, and execution of restaurants poised to make a significant impact on the culinary world. Table 3, under the strong leadership of Chef Fayçal Bettioui, is a great example of how regional flavours can be elevated to new heights with global techniques."

Chef Fayçal Bettioui says: "This recognition for Table 3 is profoundly meaningful to me. After over two decades abroad and countless restaurant openings, Table 3 holds a special place in my heart. It's not just a restaurant - it's a dream I've nurtured for years, brought to life in the neighbourhood where my journey began. This accolade celebrates not only my passion but also the community and memories that have inspired me every step of the way."

The MENA's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony will be hosted on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), and will honour gastronomy and hospitality, while also promoting the culinary strength and diversity of the region.

Media centre:
https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598536/50_Best.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590208/MENA2025_Logo.jpg

MENA2025_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/table-3-in-casablanca-honoured-with-the-american-express-one-to-watch-award-as-part-of-middle-east--north-africas-50-best-restaurants-2025-302351446.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.