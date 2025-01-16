Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
AllClear research shows city breaks to peak in 2025, as holiday plans for the new year revealed

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With people returning to work for the New Year, AllClear Travel Insurance reveals that nine in ten (91%) British people have started the new year with firm resolutions to book up overseas holidays for 2025.

AllClear asked a nationally representative sample of 2,000 Brits about their holiday plans for 2025. Six in ten of those planning to go abroad in 2025 (60%) say they are planning a relaxing beach holiday, the wet cold weather of January perhaps making them yearn for long days of sunshine and clear blue sea.

City breaks are set to enjoy a significant peak in 2025. Whilst the Covid era saw the popularity of city breaks plummet to 13%, they bounced back last spring (23%) and this year is set to see a new peak, with 48% opting for a city break as part of their holiday mix for 2025.

Relaxation and wellbeing are important for holidaymakers in 2025 - with 27% looking forward to the simple pleasures of a holiday lounging by the hotel pool. Cruises are also popular for one in five adults (22%) - peaking with people aged over 55 (29%).

Holiday hotspots for 2025

With the search for heat at the forefront of many holidaymakers' minds, 49% of those going on holiday abroad are planning to visit hotspots in the Mediterranean. Also, 32% of people say they would like to visit the relaxing shores of the Caribbean this year. However, not everyone is flocking towards hot weather. With heatwaves and floods affecting much of the globe over the last few years, the cooler climates of Northern Europe and Scandinavia are attracting 22% of those going abroad in 2025.

Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at AllClear Travel Insurance comments: "From our new research, it is clear that many people have started 2025 with holiday plans firmly in their minds. Not only is the percentage of people planning to travel overseas this year at a new peak but it is apparent that people are planning multiple trips aboard. For many, a summer beach or resort holiday in the sun is coupled with interest in taking city breaks, having activity holidays, a romantic break or a cruise."

Discover more about AllClear at: www.allcleartravel.co.uk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/allclear-research-shows-city-breaks-to-peak-in-2025-as-holiday-plans-for-the-new-year-revealed-302352154.html

