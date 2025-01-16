Valmet Oyj: Valmet to deliver an Advantage ThruAir Drying tissue machine to Irving Consumer Products in Macon, Georgia, USA

Valmet Oyj press release, January 16, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will deliver a third Advantage ThruAir Drying (TAD) tissue machine to Irving Consumer Product's mill in Macon, Georgia, USA. The new installation will support Irving Consumer Products' commitment to provide ultra-premium tissue products to the North American market. The startup is planned for 2027.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2024. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Valmet and Irving Consumer Products share a long history of partnership, covering several tissue projects together. The most recent projects include two TAD machines delivered to the Macon mill with successful startups in 2019 and 2021.

"I am very pleased to announce our Phase 3 expansion at Irving Tissue Macon. The USD 600 million investment will add another 100 jobs and include a third ThruAir Drying papermaking machine, additional converting lines, and a new fully automated warehouse. We are excited to once again partner with Valmet and its team on this important expansion and proud to continue to grow alongside them," says Robert K. Irving, President of Irving Consumer Products.

"Valmet and Irving Consumer Products have a successful history of cooperation, and we are very pleased to win their trust and support them in this important expansion project. It is a testament to the trust and excellent collaboration between Valmet and Irving Consumer Products. We look forward to delivering another successful project and achieving a smooth startup together," says Soren Eriksson, Director of Sales, Tissue, North America, Valmet.

Delivery's technical information

Valmet will deliver a complete tissue production line, including stock preparation equipment. The new line will feature an Advantage ThruAir tissue machine equipped with an OptiFlo II TIS headbox, ThruAir Dryers, an air system, and an Advantage SoftReel reel.

The scope also includes mist and dust control systems, automation systems, basic mill engineering, Valmet Performance Center services, and services for installation and commissioning. Once operational, the production line will increase Irving Consumer Products' annual tissue production capacity by 75,000 tons.

About Irving Consumer Products

Irving Consumer Products is one of North America's leading manufacturers of household paper and baby diaper products. Irving Consumer Product companies include Irving Tissue and Irving Personal Care. Irving Tissue produces premium household store brand paper products for many of North America's top retailers, in addition to some of the top-selling tissue brands in the marketplace. Irving Personal Care is the only manufacturer of baby diapers and training pants in Canada. Using state-of-the-art equipment and technology, they produce premium quality private label products for major North American customers as well as Royale Premium Diapers in Canada.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Soren Eriksson, Director of Sales, Tissue, North America, Valmet, tel. +1 404-242-8845

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-to-deliver-an-advantage-thruair-drying-tissue-machine-to-irving-consumer-products-in-macon--g,c4092158

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/i/1200x630-tad-tm-ii-top-side,c3368400 1200x630 TAD TM II Top-side

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-to-deliver-an-advantage-thruair-drying-tissue-machine-to-irving-consumer-products-in-macon-georgia-usa-302352993.html