Esker reported a strong close to FY24, resulting in revenue and operating profit ahead of our forecasts. The company is guiding to more of the same in FY25, leading us to upgrade our normalised diluted EPS by 9.3% for FY24e and 5.9% for FY25e. Esker has confirmed that the initial tender offer was successful, with the bidders now holding close to 75% of the company. The tender offer will be reopened to allow minority shareholders to tender their stakes.

