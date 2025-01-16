Anzeige
16.01.2025
King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSHRC Launches Precision Medicine Services in Family Medicine Clinics to Enhance Access to the Latest Genetic Tests



RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has launched precision medicine services within its Family Medicine Clinics, aiming to advance preventive medicine and provide personalized healthcare based on each patient's genetic code and lifestyle. This service enables the development of precise treatment plans that contribute to improved health outcomes for individuals and families. It represents a pioneering step that ensures access to the latest genetic tests for all patients without requiring repeated visits to specialized clinics while offering sustainable and integrated healthcare solutions aligned with the nature of primary care.

The launch of this service marks a significant shift in patient and family care, transitioning from a generalized approach to diagnosis and treatment to a more specific and precise method. This approach is built on analysing genetic codes and linking the results to lifestyle, medical history, and the genetic data of other family members. This enables the development of preventive and therapeutic plans tailored to each patient's unique needs, in addition to facilitating early disease detection rather than focusing solely on treating complex cases that specialized precision medicine services traditionally address.

The introduction of precision medicine services included several scientific workshops aimed at educating medical staff about the importance of precision medicine and its practical applications in primary healthcare. These workshops focused on integrating genetic technologies with daily medical practices to enhance diagnostic accuracy and tailor treatments to meet individual patient needs.

This initiative is part of KFSHRC's efforts to foster innovation in healthcare, ensuring a reduction in the prevalence of genetic disorders and improving quality of life. It also reinforces the hospital's global leadership in adopting personalized and genetic medicine technologies.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c31d97e-5b0f-4296-9f8d-cbf334298f45


