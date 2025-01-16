Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AN1Z | ISIN: SE0000767188 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AL
Frankfurt
16.01.25
09:06 Uhr
0,019 Euro
+0,000
+2,21 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.01.2025 08:45 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alligator Bioscience AB: Alligator Bioscience Announces Positive Outcome of Regulatory Interactions on Phase 3 CMC activities

Finanznachrichten News
  • FDA feedback reinforces manufacturing strategy reducing regulatory risk of the program
  • Feedback confirms completed and planned CMC-work as Phase 3-enabling
  • Company remains on track for Phase 3 initiation during 2025

Lund, Sweden - Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announces the positive outcome of regulatory interactions with the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) of Germany and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the CMC development of mitazalimab, which is in development as a first-line treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer in combination with mFOLFIRINOX.

A recent Type C CMC interaction with the FDA in December 2024 reinforced feedback received from the PEI in July 2024, confirming that the completed and planned CMC work through early 2025 enables the Phase 3 development of mitazalimab. With this feedback, Alligator initiated manufacturing of mitazalimab to be used in the Phase 3 study, and thus remains on track for initiation of Phase 3 clinical activities during 2025.

"This regulatory feedback from both the FDA and PEI demonstrates the robustness of our CMC development strategy and validates the significant progress we've made in advancing mitazalimab towards Phase 3" said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "We are confident in our ability to continue to execute on our timeline and bring mitazalimab one step closer to addressing the urgent unmet need for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer."

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab, is currently in preparation for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 18-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.