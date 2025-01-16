DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S: Donkey Republic delivers strong profitability improvement in Q4, resulting in positive EBIT for 2024 and issues guidance for 2025

Company announcement no. 1-2025

*Contains inside information*

Management commentary

"New records are set in our improved performance. We have successfully achieved positive EBIT as a milestone in 2024. We're growing at a higher pace than the market, and our growth is selective in our current 6 focus markets. In many ways Donkey Republic is demonstrating industry leadership and we also strengthened the company balance in 2024 by successfully onboarding equity" says Niels Henrik Rasmussen, CEO.

Donkey Republic achieves record Q4 revenue and EBITDA jump of DKK 6.5M

Donkey Republic achieved a revenue of DKK 34M, an increase of more than 47% vs. last year. A main driver behind this strong growth is the good performance of the company's e-bike fleet, which especially benefited from investments earlier in the year that aimed on improving quality. The payback that was originally expected not before 2025 already materialized in Q4, resulting in a significant uptick of rider revenue compared to previous periods.

Another contributing factor to the strong Q4 performance was the recognition of breakage income generated through our wallet product. This income stream, derived from unutilized customer balances, has been accumulating since the wallet's launch over two years ago. While a significant portion of this accumulated income was recognized in Q4, going forward, we anticipate recognizing breakage income on a recurring quarterly basis, further contributing to our financial performance.

This significant revenue growth was the primary driver of the substantial increase in profitability, culminating in a positive EBITDA for Q4. This achievement marks a historic milestone for the company, representing a DKK 6.5M improvement compared to the same period last year. In addition to strong revenue performance, prudent operational cost control further bolstered the bottom line.

Positive EBIT for the full year on the back of record revenue

For the full year Donkey Republic achieved DKK 145M of revenue, which is a plus of 25% vs. last year and puts the full year performance in the upper end of the revised guidance, published in the company announcement no.12-2024. The strong Q4 performance also led to a positive full year result in regards to profitability. With EBITDA of DKK 23M and EBIT of DKK 1M the company is also on the upper end of its guidance and shows a significant improvement to the last year.

"Reaching positive EBIT for the first time is a big milestone for us as a company, especially in a challenging year like 2024. Our strategic investments in our operations and e-bike fleet fueled record revenue and a significant improvement in profitability. We are proud of what we have accomplished this year and to be an industry leader now also when it comes to profitability." Christian Dufft, CFO.

Full year table vs. guidance

in M DKK 2024E 2024 Guidance Revenue 144.5 135 to 145 EBITDA 23.2 16 to 21 in % 16.1% n.a. EBIT 1.0 -4 to +1 in % 0.7% n.a.

Please note that figures shown in this report are unaudited. The complete audited financial statements will be published on 17.03.2025.

Events after the period

As published in Investor News no. 01-2025, Donkey Republic secured DKK 61M in debt facility to fuel further growth and to refinance existing debt with improved terms. This is an important milestone for Donkey Republic and demonstrates strong confidence in the company's significant improvements in operating results.

The inclusion of Sydbank, a leading Danish commercial lender, that also has a subsidiary in Germany, further underscores the strength of Donkey Republic's business model and its potential for long-term success beyond 2025.

Donkey Republic remains committed to providing convenient, affordable, and environmentally friendly mobility solutions for urban residents across Europe. With this new funding, the company is well-positioned to accelerate its expansion and further contribute to creating more livable and sustainable cities.

KPIs

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS Q4-2024 (01 October 2024 - 31 December 2024)

Metric Total for Q4-2024 Compared to Q4-2023 Total Revenue DKK 33.7M +47% EBITDA DKK 2.7M n.a. Monthly revenue per bike DKK 525 +38% Riders 197k +36%* Trips 1,8M +35% Fleet size (active bikes) 21,5k +7%

*Following a review of our ridership data, we have revised the Q4 2023 rider count to 146K.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS 2024 (01 January 2024 - 31 December 2024)

Metric Total for 2024 Compared to 2023 Total Revenue DKK 144.5M +25% EBITDA DKK 23.2M +144% Monthly revenue per bike DKK 570 +18% Riders 680k +21% Trips 8,4M +26% Fleet size (active bikes) 21,1k +6%

Guidance 2025

Revenue

Expected at the level of DKK 165M-185M (2024*: DKK 145M DKK)

EBITDA

Expected at the level of DKK 27M-37M (2024*: DKK 23M)

EBIT

Expected at the level of DKK 1M-6M (2024*: DKK 1M)

*2024 figures are unaudited

Assumptions

2025 guidance is based on the following assumptions:

Revenue

A fleet growth of 10-15% until end of year. With the deployment of approximately 1.500 bikes in the first half of the year and another 1.000 to 2.000 bikes in the second half of the year. The first batch of bikes is already on stock, whereas the funding for fleet expansion in the second half is already secured by growth loans as announced in Investor News No. 1-2025

Continued ability to operate subsidized operations within the service level agreements and ongoing increase of the fleet utilization

Continued demand and operational condition for our existing bike sharing systems, i.e. no significant changes within the competitive landscape, no larger deviation in precipitation compared to the last years average and continuous functioning of the bike fleet as expected

EBITDA and EBIT

Current scope of operation as well as reliability and maintenance needs of the fleet remains on the expected level

Roll out of new bikes is not significantly delayed or does not result in extraordinary cost

Scope of capitalized work and development projects are in line with expectations

Scope of sales and administrative activities stays in line with expectations

About Donkey Republic

Founded in 2014, Donkey Republic is a Danish purpose driven impact company active in the micro mobility industry. Donkey Republic provides a flexible, affordable and more sustainable way of transportation to the citizens by partnering with the cities.

Donkey Republic is a data driven technology company facilitating bike sharing, and we are able to provide cities and citizens a reliable bike sharing service. Sustainably at its core integrates with the city's public transportation system, by pursuing innovation Donkey Republic develops end-to-end products and services that solve city and riders problems. Riders are able to enjoy a more convenient and high quality ride, with our bike and ebike fleet, designed for durability and optimal maintenance through our servicing software platform. This collaborative dedicated software solution together with our bikes, seeks to improve people's health & well-being, the environment, reducing traffic congestion across cities as well as public space optimisation.

Donkey Republic is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company was listed in 2021 to onboard investors and support its growth and expansion into the European Market, and to continue securing its foothold and developing its market position in the European Micro mobility space. With thousands of Donkey bikes successfully implemented, Donkey Republic aims to grow its business and fulfill its vision of making urban city life quality better through responsible bike sharing