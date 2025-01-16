SINGAPORE, Jan 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - W Capital Markets Pte Ltd ("W Capital Markets" or the "Company"), a dynamic corporate finance firm with a Capital Markets Services ("CMS") licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and an accredited SGX Mainboard IPO issue manager and Catalist Continuing Sponsor authorised by the Singapore Exchange ("SGX-ST"), has completed its Series B fundraising round in December 2024 with the strong support of several esteemed investors.The Company founded in July 2018 by veteran M&A investment banker, Mr Wayne Lee, has completed more than 50 notable capital market transactions since its inception, ranging from S$50 million to S$3.0 billion.Helmed by a team of reputable and highly experienced M&A and IPO investment bankers, W Capital Markets' Board of Directors includes Mr Wayne Lee, Mr Sin Boon Ann, Mr Tan Wang Cheow and representatives from the Nanshan Group (a Chinese conglomerate which is ranked among the top 200 enterprises in China), namely Mdm Chen Aijun and Mr Sui Xinpeng. Also, Mr. Inderbethal Singh Thakral, CEO and Executive Director of SGX Mainboard listed Thakral Corporation Ltd, is a Board Observer of W Capital Markets.The vision of W Capital Markets is to be an international financial group with presence in key financial centres and be recognized as a premier corporate finance powerhouse in the Asia Pacific region."We are delighted and honoured to receive such strong support from the esteemed and well-regarded investors who joined us as shareholders in this Series B round, which include several existing seed shareholders, a billionaire single-family office, listed companies and well-respected business owners. With our expansion into new business segment in advising companies to list on the NASDAQ Capital Market and significant increase in M&A activities and deal completions in 2025, coupled with our advisory business for SGX-listed companies, the successful completion of this Series B round will pave the way forward for W Capital Markets to continue to grow its investment banking business and soar to greater heights as one of the top corporate finance firms in Singapore," said Mr Wayne Lee, Founding Chairman and CEO of W Capital Markets.About W Capital MarketsW Capital Markets is a holder of the Capital Markets Services licence issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to conduct the regulated activities of "Advising on Corporate Finance" and "Dealing in Capital Market Products that are Securities and units in a Collective Investment Scheme" and is an accredited Mainboard IPO Issue Manager and Catalist Continuing Sponsor authorised by the SGX-ST. It provides a full suite of bespoke investment banking services, including M&As, NASDAQ IPOs, Pre-IPO & Secondary Fund Raising, Continuing Sponsorship and Financial Advisory with a focus on mid-cap companies (S$50 million to S$1 billion enterprise value) in the Asia Pacific region.W Capital Private Equity VCC ("WPE"), as an associate of W Capital Markets, value-adds strategically to W Capital Markets by investing into promising small-medium enterprises from Series B to Pre-IPO stage in Singapore.In 2022, Mr Wayne Lee won the prestigious EYA Entrepreneur of the Year - New Entrepreneur Category.For more information about W Capital Markets, visit www.wcapitalmarkets.com.sg.Media contactsFor W Capital Markets:Wayne Lee:waynelee@wcapitalmarkets.com.sgTel: (65) 6513 3538Source: W Capital MarketsCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.