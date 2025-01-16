HUB is pleased to announce that Acer Tree Investment Management LLP (Acer Tree) has selected HUB NAV Oversight, a SaaS solution designed to optimize and automate their NAV processes.

HUB NAV Oversight Manage your NAV oversight workflows, reduce manual processes and improve the accuracy of your NAV.

Acer Tree, a mid-sized UK-based asset manager specializing in alternative investments, will leverage HUB NAV Oversight to streamline their NAV oversight process. By automating data workflows and ensuring timely access to accurate NAV share price data, HUB will help Acer Tree reduce operational risk while improving efficiency and governance across its operations.

HUB simplifies the integration and standardization of data from multiple sources into a single, governed operational workflow. This approach reduces manual dependencies, enables scalability, and will drive efficiency for asset managers like Acer Tree.

Rob Galione, COO of Acer Tree Investment Management LLP, "HUB will enable us to streamline our NAV oversight processes, replacing manual, spreadsheet-heavy tasks with automated workflows. This significantly improves efficiency and will free up our team to focus on analysis and supporting growth initiatives. We're excited to optimize and scale our operations with HUB's support."

Paul Taylor, CEO of HUB, "We are thrilled to support Acer Tree in enhancing their operational capabilities. HUB's solution enables firms to simplify complex workflows, reduce risks, and deliver accurate data at scale, allowing their teams to focus on driving value."

About HUB

HUB provides SaaS solutions that help asset managers and hedge funds simplify daily tasks by automating complex and manual processes; seamlessly integrating investment data directly into operational workflows. HUB products streamline manual processes, reduce operational risk, expand data access and drive growth. HUB is committed to providing customers with flexible adoption, quick onboarding, rapid ROI, and scalable growth aligned with their business needs.

About Acer Tree Investment Management LLP

Founded in 2019, Acer Tree specialises in investment opportunities across the liquid credit universe in investment grade, high yield, leveraged loans, special situations, and structured products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250116351407/en/

Contacts:

Kiran Sandhu

Head of Marketing at HUB

kiran.sandhu@hub.com