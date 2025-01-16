Card Factory (CARD) has issued a reassuring trading update, indicating confidence in delivering expectations for FY25 adjusted profit before tax. The company's strategy of growing the store estate, range development and increasing its Partnerships revenue has delivered further good revenue growth. Equally pleasing is the delivery of the promised productivity and efficiency savings, as well as the ongoing margin-enhancing range development and management of operating costs to generate the forecast improvement in profitability in H225.

