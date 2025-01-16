HONG KONG, Jan 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - The Expo brings together over 820 educational institutions, government departments, businesses, and professional associations from 22 countries and regions, providing the latest education and employment information- Covering lifelong learning courses to promote cross-generational learning- Featuring over 4,000 job opportunities, with some employers conducting on-the-spot interviews- The event offers free "CV Clinic" services including AI CV enhancement, AI job matching, one-on-one resume consultation, and resume photo-taking- Featuring over 100 events, including seminars aligned with four themed days, celebrity talks, and immersive workshops, with free entry for the publicThe 34th Education & Careers Expo, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opens today and will run for four days (16 to 19 January, Thursday to Sunday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Expo gathers over 820 educational institutions, government departments, businesses, and professional associations from 22 countries and regions to provide students and working professionals with the latest and most comprehensive information on education, training, and employment. This event actively supports government policies aimed at developing Hong Kong into an international hub for post-secondary education and attracting high calibre talent. The Expo also introduces a free "CV Clinic", offering services including AI CV enhancement, AI job matching, one-on-one resume consultations and resume photography. Over 100 events are being held, featuring established figures such as renowned film artist Gordon Lam, and former Hong Kong athletes Vivian Ma and Yip Pui Yin sharing their experiences. Various workshops and hands-on activities suitable for families are also available, with free admission to the public throughout the four-day event.Officiating at the Expo's opening ceremony this morning was Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director and Chris Sun, Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government. Ms Fong said in her welcoming remarks: "The Education & Careers Expo is now in its 34th edition, providing the public with an excellent platform that gathers all-round and up-to-date information on education and employment opportunities. This year's Expo, themed 'Go with Your Passion, Go Beyond Limits,' not only brings together major educational institutions and representatives from consulates in Hong Kong to introduce local, Mainland Chinese, and overseas education information, but also invites various government departments, public bodies, and private enterprises to recruit talent, enabling attendees to explore pathways and embrace new opportunities for the future."Supporting the policies of developing Hong Kong into an international hub for post-secondary education and talent acquisitionThis year's Expo is divided into two main sections - "Education" and "Careers." It features four themed days focusing on "Arts & Sports," "Tourism & Hospitality", "Innovation & Technology", and "Greater Bay Area Opportunities." Each day hosts numerous activities discussing education and career information and industry developments. The sharing sessions under the "Tourism & Hospitality" theme align with the government's recent release of the "Development Blueprint for Hong Kong's Tourism Industry 2.0", promoting sustainable tourism and enriching the pool of tourism industry talent. The Expo helps students and working professionals plan and realise their aspirations, in line with the government's efforts to promote Hong Kong as an international post-secondary education hub and its talent acquisition policies.Featuring insights from prominent figures like renowned film artist Gordon LamThroughout the exhibition, over 100 activities will be held, offering a wide range of information on further education and training in Hong Kong, Mainland China and overseas, as well as insights into employment market trends and strategies across various industries. This aims to provide job seekers with strategies and essential knowledge for entering various fields. Additionally, the Expo features insights shared by a number of celebrity guests and industry professionals.Highlighted events at the Education & Careers Expo16 January(Thursday)- Terry Lam, screenwriter of the film A Guilty Conscience and Acting Dean of the School of Film and Television, Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, discusses the arts and cultural industry.- Former Hong Kong athlete Vivian Ma and Yip Pui Yin share the opportunities and challenges of retiring as full-time athletes.*- Alumna of the Hong Kong Art School, Cathleen Lau introduces the diverse development directions in the arts.- Daryl Lau, Sales Director of Jobsdb by SEEK in Hong Kong, shares recruitment and job-seeking trends for 2025.17 January(Friday)- Renowned actor, scriptwriter, and producer Gordon Lam will share his own experience in the industry*- Candace Fu, Programme Leader, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Department of Global Business and Marketing, Hong Kong Metropolitan University, will discuss trends in the hospitality and tourism industries and explains how to build a sustainable future.*- Daniel Leung, Assistant Professor and Programme Leader of the Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Applied Gerontology at Tung Wah College, will explore education on the process of ageing and death and opportunities in the silver economy.*18 January(Saturday)- Tommie Lo, Founder and CEO of Preface, will explore how mastering artificial intelligence can enhance employability in the future workplace.*- Michael Yung, Strategic Advisor, APAC Industry Technology Group, Google Cloud; Jeffrey Tse, Investment Manager, Multi Asset, Barings; and Terrance Lok, CEO, TechJobAsia, will discuss how AI is shaping the future of upskilling and job-hunting.*- Chris Lo, Assistant Manager of Training and Roster Planning at the Hong Kong International Aviation Academy, will explain the pathways to becoming a civil aviation pilot and the career prospects.- Jennifer Suen, Admissions Manager at C.I.S. Education Limited, will share strategies for applying to top universities in the UK.19 January(Sunday)- Stephy Wang, Assistant Director of the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation, and Hsu Nga Ying, Centre-in-charge of Student Guidance Centre of the Hok Yau Club, will share information on studying in the Greater Bay Area.*- Tsang Chi Man, Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, and Executive Director of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions Greater Bay Area Community Services, will introduce the "GBA Youth Employment Scheme."*- HKDSE top scorers Pamela Chiu and Icy Ku will share their insights on achieving high grades, as well as how to balance roles as a singer, medical student, and founder of an educational institution.**Visitors can pre-register to attend the themed lecture series and celebrity sharing sessions on the exhibition website. Seats are limited. Pre-registering and attending the events will entitle participants to a complimentary gift.A one-stop information hub featuring institutions from 22 countries and regionsThis year's Expo's "Education" section consists of four main areas. The "Local Studies" zone combines a number of universities and tertiary institutions. With the annual total construction volume in Hong Kong projected to reach HK$300 billion, necessitating a significant number of skilled professionals, the Hong Kong Institute of Construction presents programmes aimed at cultivating a pool of technical talent.The "Non-Hong Kong Education" zone brings together various consulates in Hong Kong, officially recognised institutions and universities, among others, offering educational consultation services from various countries and regions including Europe, the Americas, Asia, Mainland China, and more. The "Lifelong Learning" zone provides diverse continuing education courses for individuals of different age groups and life stages, with the Employees Retraining Board hosting multiple learning activities covering skills such as knowledge of traditional Chinese medicine and video production techniques for online streaming. The "Youth Zone" offers career planning and ongoing education information for young people, as well as a variety of job opportunities including summer jobs, internships, and full-time positions.Offering over 4,000 job opportunities at the ExpoThe Expo offers over 4,000 job opportunities in the "Careers" section, where 16 government departments and seven public institutions have booths set up, including the Civil Service Bureau and the Digital Policy Office. The Civil Service Bureau has set up a recruitment information corner at their booth to introduce the work of various government departments and job posts. They have also invited more than 10 bureaus and departments to hold a series of "Careers in the Government" seminars. In addition, aviation-related organisations like the Airport Authority Hong Kong are offering training and employment information at the "Aviation Corner" for those interested in the industry. Social welfare organisations, banks, insurance companies, and other organisations are also recruiting at the event.The "Recruitment Square" gathers multiple job platforms, recruitment consultancy firms, and companies, accepting job applications on-site, with some providing on-the-spot interviews. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes to apply for positions.This year the fair has introduced a new "CV Clinic" that provide a range of services, including helping users to enhance their resumes and match resumes with over 4,000 job vacancies from the Education & Careers Expo via AI systems on an online platform. Additionally, on-site services include one-on-one resume consultations and resume photography. These services are offered in collaboration with recruitment platforms TechJobAsia and Jobsdb respectively. Job seekers can access the CV Clinic's online services through the Expo website and make appointments in advance for the on-site services. Quotas are limited, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. Pre-registration is encouraged.The fair also features a series of workshops and hands-on activities suitable for parents to attend with their children, such as transforming wine boxes and painting a mural using eco-friendly paint and creating virtual characters with mobile apps. There are also samba dance experiences and police dog demonstrations. Participants can engage in tasks arranged by the Civil Service Bureau that involve various government department roles, as well as experience physical training at the Fire Services Department booth and take photos while wearing children's firefighter uniforms.During the four-day Expo, the public are welcome to participate in the exhibition for free. Chris Sun, Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, delivered the opening remarks at the 34th Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) Education & Careers Expo held this morning.In her welcome remarks, Margaret Fong, Executive Director, Hong Kong Trade Development Council, said the Education & Careers Expo had long been providing the public with an excellent platform, bringing together comprehensive and up-to-date information on further education and employment in one place. She hopes attendees will find new opportunities at the Expo. She hopes attendees will find new opportunities at the Expo.(From left) Chapman Ngan, Deputy Director (Administration), The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts; Morgan Yang, Director of the Hong Kong Institute of Construction; Gladys Yam, Deputy Executive Director, Vocational Training Council; Margaret Fong, Executive Director, Hong Kong Trade Development Council; Chris Sun, Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government; Benjamin Hubin, Deputy Consul-General, Consulate General of France in Hong Kong & Macau; Stefanie Seedig, Deputy Consul General, German Consulate General Hong Kong; and Byron Ng, Executive Director, Employees Retraining Board, cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony.This morning, Chris Sun, Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, visited various exhibition areas at the Education & Careers Expo. During the visit, Mr Sun also participated in the physical training session at the Hong Kong Fire Services Department booth.The "Education" section comprises four main zones, with the "Local Studies" zone bringing together multiple universities and tertiary institutions.The Hong Kong Mural Association invites fair attendees to collectively create a mural using eco-friendly paints, demonstrating that everyone can be an artist.The Expo features four themed days, with the opening day focusing on "Arts & Sports", bringing in Terry Lam, screenwriter of the film A Guilty Conscience and Acting Dean of the School of Film and Television, Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts to analyse the art and film industry.Vivian Ma (left) and Yip Pui Yin (right), former Hong Kong athletes, share the opportunities and challenges of retiring as full-time athletes.The "Careers" section features over 4,000 job opportunities, along with a "CV Clinic," offering one-on-one resume consultation and other services.In the "Careers" section, the "CV Clinic" provides services such as helping job seekers to improve their resumes and to match their resumes with over 4,000 job vacancies offered at the Education & Careers Expo via an online AI system.Education & Careers Expo Website: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkeducationexpo/enEvents' information: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkeducationexpo/enHKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesHKTDC's Corporate Communications Department:Clementine Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4369 Email: clementine.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgStanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. 