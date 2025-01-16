Safeture AB: Travel Safely in Uncertain Times - The Biggest Travel Risks in 2025

New Travel Trends: 'Last Chance Tourism' and 'Coolcationing' as Effects of Climate Change

What will travel look like in 2025? One thing is sure: the effects of climate change are becoming increasingly evident, significantly altering travel behaviors. More and more travelers are opting for cooler destinations ('Coolcationing'), while others seek to visit places at risk of disappearing ('Last-Chance Tourism').

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Safeture, the leading technology platform for travel risk management, and Riskline, a global expert in travel risk analysis and content provision, beyond climate-related changes, the most significant risks for business and leisure travelers in 2025 arise from geopolitical tensions and digital challenges. In their latest annual forecast, 'Foresight 2025', these global specialists in professional travel risk management and analysis provide a comprehensive outlook.

New Barriers and Geopolitical Tensions

While visa regulations in Asia are being relaxed, opening up new growth opportunities, geopolitical tensions in other regions are creating additional challenges for travelers. The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and uncertainties in Europe will continue to affect flight routes in 2025. Travelers should prepare for unexpected route changes and extended flight times.

Stricter border controls are also expected in Europe. New systems such as the Schengen Entry/Exit System (EES) and the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) will increase administrative burdens for travelers. Meanwhile, persistent conflicts, such as those in Ukraine and on the Korean Peninsula, continue to exacerbate security risks.

Climate Change is Reshaping Travel Habits

The impact of climate change on the travel industry is profound. Increasing heatwaves, floods, and storms are influencing destination choices. The trend of 'Coolcationing', traveling to cooler destinations, is gaining popularity alongside a growing interest in sustainable tourism. Another significant trend is 'Last-Chance Tourism', where travelers aim to visit places threatened by irreversible climate damage. Domestic travel is also becoming a more environmentally friendly alternative to international trips.

Digitalization: More Convenience, But Also More Risks

The travel industry increasingly leverages digital technologies, such as biometric border controls and AI-driven travel planning. While these innovations enhance efficiency, they also introduce new cyber risks. IT outages and targeted cyberattacks have the potential to disrupt travel significantly.

The digital transformation of travel is revolutionizing the way we experience the world. However, it also introduces new challenges and risks. A thoughtful approach to technology and strong security measures are crucial to ensure traveler safety.

Health Risks Remain a Challenge

Health threats from emerging viruses such as Mpox and Marburg and climate-related diseases remain a significant concern in 2025. Climate change introduces new health risks in tropical regions, including water shortages and spreading diseases like cholera. Companies must continue to adapt their health strategies to ensure employee safety during business trips, even in crisis situations.

Conclusion: Adaptability and Resilience Are Key

The year 2025 will present significant challenges, demanding adaptability and proactive strategies. Leveraging professional systems with real-time global information enables companies and travel providers to respond swiftly and effectively to emerging travel risks, ensuring optimal protection for travelers. Resilience, innovation, and collaboration will be key to safely guiding both business and leisure travelers through the year ahead.

The full report

Risk map 2025

For additional information, visit safeture.com, or contact:

Safeture CMO Jonas Brorson. jonas.brorson@safeture.com

About Safeture

Safeture is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company headquartered in Sweden. Founded in 2009, the company offers a platform for professional travel risk and safety management. Over 4,000 companies and organizations worldwide already use Safeture's innovative technology, which effectively automates safety protocols and seamlessly integrates into internal business processes. Safeture is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (Ticker: SFTR). For more information, visit www.safeture.com.

About Riskline

Riskline, based in Denmark, is a global leader in travel risk analysis and content provision. Professional analysts, supported by AI, process over 100,000 data sources to deliver timely and accurate risk assessments. Riskline and Safeture have been partners since October 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/r/travel-safely-in-uncertain-times---the-biggest-travel-risks-in-2025,c4092251

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17559/4092251/3208374.pdf Final foresight ENG 2025 250116 https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture-standardlogo,c3368529 Safeture Standardlogo https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture2-platform-app-iso,c3368530 Safeture2-platform-app-ISO https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/ticket,c3368531 ticket https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/coolplace,c3368532 coolplace

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/travel-safely-in-uncertain-times--the-biggest-travel-risks-in-2025-302353090.html