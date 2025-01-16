Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) (FSE: 5DD1) (the "Company" or "Kodiak") today reports that it has commenced work on National Instrument 43-101 compliant resource estimation for its 100% owned MPD copper-gold porphyry project in Southern British Columbia. The resource estimation will include multiple mineralized zones at the MPD project and results will be delivered as completed throughout the year, with initial results anticipated in the first half of the year.

Highlights

Seven zones are currently being considered for the resource estimate: 1) Gate/Prime, 2) Man,

3) Dillard, 4) Ketchan, 5) West, 6) Adit, and 7) South/Mid.

Several mineralized zones are not expected to require further drilling for resource estimation, while others are slated for confirmation and infill drilling this year.

It is anticipated that the resource work will proceed alongside ongoing exploration and the advancement of targets across the MPD property, including on the newly acquired Aspen Grove claims.

Detailed planning for the 2025 work program is underway and will be released once finalized.

Claudia Tornquist, President and CEO of Kodiak said, "With successive drill campaigns Kodiak has now successfully outlined multiple mineralized zones across the large MPD property. Importantly, our work to date has identified several zones with significant higher-grade mineralization, including some right from surface. We are confident that we now have the scale to complete a resource estimate that will reflect MPD's potential. This work will take place in parallel with our ongoing exploration work as we continue to unlock the exploration upside of the MPD property. It is important to keep in mind that most known mineralized zones are still open in several directions and in addition we have multiple promising and yet to be drilled targets across the whole property."

Kodiak has engaged James Gray of Advantage Geoservices Ltd., to perform the resource estimation for MPD. James Gray is an international mining consultant with extensive experience in geologic modeling and resource estimation projects across a wide range of deposit types and metals, including porphyry copper in British Columbia. He is an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Figure 1: Map of Potential Resource Zones and Targets - MPD Project, Southern BC

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3803/237357_036f2bdc448988ce_002full.jpg

About Kodiak Copper Corp.

Kodiak is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA that have been historically drilled and present known mineral discoveries with the potential to hold large-scale deposits. The Company's most advanced asset is the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Terrane in south-central British Columbia, Canada, a mining district with producing mines and excellent infrastructure. MPD has all the hallmarks of a major, multi-centered porphyry district with the potential to become a world-class mine. Work to date has outlined multiple substantial mineralized zones across the property, including the large, high-grade Gate Zone and higher-grade mineralization from surface at the West and Adit Zones. With known mineralized zones open to expansion and more target areas yet to be tested, Kodiak continues to systematically explore the project and build critical mass. The Company also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the world-class Bagdad mine.

Kodiak's founder and Chairman is Chris Taylor who is well-known for his gold discovery success with Great Bear Resources. Kodiak is also part of Discovery Group led by John Robins, one of the most successful mining entrepreneurs in Canada.

