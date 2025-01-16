Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025
PR Newswire
16.01.2025 12:30 Uhr
Aescuvest Capital Partners (ACP) Fund Empowers Visionary Healthtech Innovators for High Returns

MUNICH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aescuvest Capital Partners (ACP) is at the forefront of Healthtech investing, leveraging its deep expertise in European healthcare innovation to make a global impact. With a focus on companies nearing pivotal MDR and FDA approvals, ACP is not just an investor but a catalyst for transformative change in healthcare.

Dr. Patrick Pfeffer, CEO - Aescuvest

Over the past four years, ACP has honed a patient-centred investment strategy, targeting ventures that promise significant financial returns and the potential to redefine healthcare.

"Our mission extends beyond financial gains; we aim to support companies that will transform healthcare delivery," said Christoph Bartoschek, ACP's Investment Principal. With a strong background in healthcare finance and strategic investments, Bartoschek utilizes ACP's extensive network and regulatory insights to expedite approval processes, ensuring portfolio companies achieve critical milestones efficiently. "Our strategic partnerships and regulatory expertise give us a competitive edge in predicting approval timelines and driving success."

ACP's network has reach beyond Europe, into the US, Middle East and other key markets. Aescuvest's diverse portfolio includes cutting-edge diagnostics and innovative solutions addressing diseases affecting over 80% of the global population, underscoring their commitment to impactful health innovation.

Dr. Patrick Pfeffer, Managing Partner at ACP, is a visionary leader driving the firm's mission to invest in financially sound companies that are also agents of global health change. With anchor investors like the von Siemens family, and other well-established German industrial partners providing industry insights and networks, ACP is strategically positioned to partner with major healthcare entities, viewing their portfolio companies as future acquisition targets.

"We are building a legacy that marries financial success with societal impact," said Dr. Pfeffer. ACP dedicates 5% of its earnings to Nurse Heroes, a global initiative tackling the critical nurse shortage, and supports innovators like their portfolio companies Neteera Technologies and Lillian Care, who are developing technology to enhance the caregiving workforce.

In a rapidly evolving regulatory environment, especially concerning AI in healthcare, ACP is poised to navigate and shape the industry's future. This blend of foresight, heritage, and strategic acumen positions Aescuvest Capital Partners not only as an investor but as a visionary leader in the Healthtech sector. ACP are celebrating their launch from 26th - 27th January 2025 at the DxPx Europe Conference in Münich, a conference connecting key leaders from the diagnostics innovation space with investment opportunities - registration for the event is open now.

About Aescuvest

Aescuvest is a healthcare investment company dedicated to funding healthcare technology ventures that make a significant impact. Operating a specialized investment platform, the company offers exclusive access to promising healthcare opportunities and facilitates direct investments through SPV structures. By providing entrepreneurial investments in a thriving market, Aescuvest enables investors to engage in lucrative healthcare investment opportunities.

About Aescuvest Capital Partners (ACP)

Born from the success and expertise of Aescuvest, Aescuvest Capital Partners (ACP) is the latest chapter in advancing healthcare innovation. Built by the visionary partners behind Aescuvest, ACP brings a fresh approach to investment while staying rooted in Aescuvest's proven legacy of backing transformative healthcare technology ventures. With deep industry connections, a track record of success, and a passion for shaping the future of healthtech, ACP is the exciting next step in Aescuvest's mission to empower life-changing innovations.

Media Inquiries:
Riya Gopalakrishnan, riya.gopalakrishnan@redhill.world

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599335/Aescuvest_Capital_Partners.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599336/Aescuvest.jpg

Aescuvest

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aescuvest-capital-partners-acp-fund-empowers-visionary-healthtech-innovators-for-high-returns-302353123.html

