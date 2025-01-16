The long-term contract with CGN Brasil and Pontoon Energia will supply city trains with renewable energy generated at the Lagoa do Barro Complex in Piauí. The forecast is for annual savings of 12 million reais (almost 2 million dollars). From pv magazine LatAm The São Paulo Metro has announced a long-term contract for self-production of solar and wind energy with CGN Brasil and Pontoon Energia. The 15-year partnership will begin in 2027 and will ensure clean and renewable energy to meet part of the metro's energy demand through generation at the Lagoa do Barro Complex in Piauí, providing traction ...

