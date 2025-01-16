NTT DATA Business Solutions AG: NTT DATA Business Solutions has been recognized as a global Top Employer for 2025 by Top Employers Institute

BIELEFELD, Germany, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year NTT DATA Business Solutions AG was one of only 17 global Top Employers to be recognized for their outstanding HR policies and practices worldwide by Top Employers Institute. This is the third Top Employer award in a row for the international SAP© Platinum Partner.

"I am very proud that we have once again been recognized as a Global Top Employer. This award underscores our deep commitment to being a people-focused organization," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions and EVP of NTT DATA, Inc. "As a global company, we rely on the dedication and expertise of our more than 16,000 employees around the world. Together, we create innovative solutions for our customers and strengthen our market position. A special thanks goes to our HR department, which ensures that our colleagues can fully develop their potential with us and that we attract the best talent to continue our success story."

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

"The renewed recognition as a Global Top Employer validates our commitment of creating an inspiring and supportive work environment for our talents," says Dieter Schoon, CHRO at NTT DATA Business Solutions. "In 2024, we once again signed more contracts and attracted new talents, demonstrating that we are an attractive employer in the highly competitive IT industry. Respect, personal growth and individual development are at the core of everything we do. Our employees have access to a wide range of benefits and extensive training opportunities on cutting-edge topics such as Artificial Intelligence."

In addition to the global award, the company also won a number of regional awards this year, including Switzerland for the first time. The strategic focus on being a sustainable and secure employer unites the entire NTT DATA Group, of which the SAP consulting company is a global unit. In addition to the global recognition, NTT DATA is proud to have received regional certifications as Top Employer 2025 in 33 countries in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: "Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? In a time of constant change - where technological, economic, and social shifts are ever-present -exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations. This year's Top Employers Certification Program has showcased this strength, with the certified Top Employers for 2025 demonstrating outstanding dedication to their employees globally. Their consistent commitment to people practices worldwide makes them stand out as an exclusive group who have earned global Certification through the Top Employers Program. We are proud to celebrate these companies and their achievements in 2025."

NTT DATA Business Solutions, one of the world's leading SAP Platinum Partners, employs more than 4,000 people in Germany and more than 16,000 worldwide. After first being recognized as a Top Employer in Germany in 2023, the company achieved international recognition as a Global Top Employer in 2024. This year's global award highlights further improvements, with the company achieving a near-perfect score of 100% in five categories: Ethics & Integrity (99.23%), Business Strategy (98.75%), Purpose & Values (97.32%), Employee Listening (95.78%) and Performance (93.86%). Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (+4.36%) and Leadership (+2.05%) also showed significant year-over-year improvement, with both scoring close to 90%.

The program has certified and recognized over 2,400 Top Employers in 125 countries/regions across five continents.

For more information visit nttdata-solutions.com.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success - from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 15,300 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA, a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group.

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the #1 global authority on HR strategies. With our world-leading Certification and data-led insights, we guide and empower organizations in delivering transformational people practices, driving business outcomes and helping them attract, engage and retain top talent. In 2025, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2,400 organizations in 125 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 13 million employees globally.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

Press Contact NTT DATA Business Solutions

Jasmin Straeter

Head of Global Communications

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

Königsbreede 1, 33605 Bielefeld, Germany

T: +49 521 9 14 48 108

Email: Jasmin.Straeter@nttdata.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2599797/Norbert_Rotter_CEO_NTTDBS.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ntt-data-business-solutions-has-been-recognized-as-a-global-top-employer-for-2025-by-top-employers-institute-302353125.html