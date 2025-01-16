Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - Thesis Gold Inc. (TSXV: TAU) (WKN: A3EP87) (OTCQX: THSGF) ("Thesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Evan Orovan as Chief Geologist and Kettina Cordero as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Dr. Orovan is a highly experienced economic geologist specializing in porphyry-epithermal systems and exploration strategies in lithocap and green rock environments. With over 15 years of global experience across leading porphyry provinces, including the SW Pacific, South America, and North America, Dr. Orovan is recognized as an expert in his field, having served as Guest Editor for three special issues in Economic Geology and is an inaugural Editorial Board member for SEG Discovery. His extensive expertise includes leading teams in economic geology research, managing critical mineral systems projects, and overseeing exploration initiatives on world-class deposits. Dr. Orovan holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from the University of Tasmania's Centre of Excellence in Ore Deposits (CODES). Thesis is thrilled to have him join the team to advance its Lawyers-Ranch Project in British Columbia.

An experienced professional, Miss Cordero brings over 15 years of expertise in investor relations and corporate communications within the mining industry. Her career spans companies of all sizes, from small-cap to large-cap organizations in the precious and base metals sectors. She has held key roles with industry leaders, including Pan American Silver Corp., Alexco Resource Corp., Capstone Copper Corp., and Aris Mining Corporation. Miss Cordero holds a Diploma in Commerce and Production from Instituto Superior BBZ in Lima, Peru, and earned the Certified Professional Investor Relations designation from the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) in 2012.

"We are thrilled to welcome both Dr. Evan Orovan and Kettina Cordero to the Thesis Gold team," said Dr. Ewan Webster, President and CEO of Thesis Gold. "Evan brings a wealth of global expertise in economic geology and a proven track record of advancing world-class mineral projects, which will be invaluable as we continue to unlock the potential of the Lawyers-Ranch Project. Kettina's extensive experience in investor relations and her ability to foster strong relationships within the investment community will be instrumental in communicating our vision and milestones to stakeholders. Their combined expertise strengthens our team and positions us for continued success in advancing our projects and building shareholder value."

About Thesis Gold Inc.

Thesis Gold Inc. is a resource development company focused on unlocking the potential of its 100% owned Lawyers-Ranch Project, located in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone Mining District. The recently completed Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) highlights robust project economics, including a 35.2% after-tax IRR and an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.28 billion, demonstrating the potential for significant value creation. The Company's 2025 roadmap includes a robust exploration and drill program, delivery of a Pre-Feasibility Study on the combined Lawyers-Ranch Project, and commencement of the Environmental Impact Assessment Process. Through these strategic moves, Thesis Gold intends to elevate the Lawyers-Ranch Project to the forefront of global precious metals ventures.

