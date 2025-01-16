Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858388 | ISIN: US0605051046 | Ticker-Symbol: NCB
Tradegate
16.01.25
13:03 Uhr
46,630 Euro
+0,895
+1,96 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,41546,49513:08
46,45546,52013:07
PR Newswire
16.01.2025 13:00 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bank of America Corporation: Bank of America Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America reported its fourth quarter 2024 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings.


Investor Conference Call information
Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan and Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick will discuss the financial results in an investor conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET today. For a listen-only connection to the conference call, dial 1.877.200.4456 (U.S.) or 1.785.424.1732 (international), and the conference ID is 79795. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Investors can also listen to live audio of the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the company's Investor Relations website.

Replay information for Investor Conference Call
Investors can access replays of the investor conference call by visiting the Investor Relations website or by calling 1.800.934.4850 (U.S.) or 1.402.220.1178 (international) from noon on January 16 through 11:59 p.m. ET on January 26.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 58 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:

Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
jocelyn.seidenfeld@bofa.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1612970/Bank_of_America_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bank-of-america-reports-fourth-quarter-2024-financial-results-302353148.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.