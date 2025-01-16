Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an initial acquisition of 289,476 Griffain tokens. Griffain is a robust network of AI agents designed to assist users in performing on-chain actions built on the Solana blockchain. This allocation provides Prophecy DeFi and its shareholders with exposure to AI-driven blockchain solutions, an emerging sector transforming how users engage with decentralized finance (DeFi).

Griffain's platform enables the creation and integration of AI agents, which transforms the way users engage with decentralized exchanges by simplifying token purchases and automating transactions directly into user accounts. By leveraging Solana's fast infrastructure, Griffain provides a seamless, efficient on-chain experience that aligns with the growing demand for more accessible and intuitive DeFi platforms.

A Strategic Move Toward AI and DeFi Integration

The acquisition of Griffain tokens aligns with Prophecy DeFi's strategy to invest in emerging blockchain platforms that bridge advanced technologies with practical applications. Griffain's ability to create AI agents represents a unique advancement in DeFi, enabling users to bypass traditional complexities and directly engage with the decentralized economy.

"Griffain stands at the intersection of artificial intelligence and DeFi, two fields redefining the future of technology's role in everyday life," said John McMahon, CEO of Prophecy DeFi. "We see this as an opportunity to back a platform that simplifies and broadens DeFi participation, while showcasing how AI can reshape blockchain ecosystems for greater accessibility and impact."

Key Features of Griffain

AI driven applications: Designed to simplify Solana's on-chain experience, making digital asset management and trading easier for users. It lets people swap tokens, earn rewards by providing liquidity, and participate in platform decisions using its native token, GRIFFAIN. Solana Integration: By leveraging Solana's high-performance blockchain, Griffain combines low transaction costs with rapid execution, supporting a smooth user experience. Ecosystem Utility: The native utility token of the platform, GRIFFAIN, plays a central role in governance, incentivization, and facilitating platform interactions. Token holders can participate in decision-making processes, stake their tokens to earn passive income, and engage in various platform activities to earn rewards.

Prophecy DeFi's Vision

Prophecy DeFi is committed to bridging traditional financial markets with the decentralized crypto economy. Our investments in Jupiter and Pyth Network reflect our belief in Solana as a leading Layer 1 blockchain and our confidence in its ability to drive DeFi innovation. By supporting these foundational protocols, we offer investors with direct exposure to critical components of Solana's growth, aligning with our mission to foster the global adoption of DeFi and blockchain technology.

About Prophecy DeFi

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (PDFI) is a publicly traded investment company whose primary objective is to invest its funds for the purpose of generating returns from capital appreciation and income. It plans to accomplish these goals by bringing together technology start-ups in the Blockchain and Decentralized Finance sectors to fund innovation, elevate industry research, and create new business opportunities in a coherent ecosystem.

www.prophecydefi.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as such term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237319

SOURCE: Prophecy DeFi Inc.