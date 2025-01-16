Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Umbra and Sable uranium projects in the prolific eastern Athabasca Basin, covering 3,680 and 1,590 hectares, respectively. The projects were acquired via low-cost staking and are now available for joint venture option agreements.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the completion of high-resolution ground gravity surveys on the Atlantic and Rocas projects. Designed to identify zones of possible hydrothermal alteration, these surveys upgrade existing drill targets and provide additional vectors for shallow uranium discovery in the eastern Athabasca Basin region.

Highlights

Expanded Uranium Portfolio: Addition of the Umbra and Sable Projects - targeting high-grade * uranium mineralization and increasing exposure to the eastern Athabasca uranium district, providing additional joint venture and land deal opportunities.

Umbra Project: Uranium targets along the confluence of electromagnetic ("EM") conductors, interpreted graphitic/pelitic basement lithologies, and a resistivity low bullseye due west of the McArthur River mine (Figure 2).

Sable Project: Targets across two distinct conductive zones with potential to host high-grade unconformity-related uranium mineralization (Figure 3).

High-Resolution Ground Gravity: Two surveys completed, upgrading high-priority drill targets along conductive structural corridors on the Atlantic and Rocas projects.

Figure 1. Overview of the eastern Athabasca Basin region highlighting Standard Uranium's newly acquired Umbra and Sable projects. Ground gravity surveys were completed on the Rocas project and central Atlantic project claims.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10633/237373_3799cf3f94a21a4f_002full.jpg

Umbra Project

The Umbra project comprises two mineral claims totalling 3,679 hectares, located 19 km WNW of the McArthur River Mine (Figure 2). The project area is 4 km NW along trend from West McArthur mineralized drill holes WMA-010 and WMA-004 which host up to 0.29% U3O8 (SMDI# 3553, 3551). On the eastern claim, Umbra covers the confluence of a strong EM conductor and interpreted graphitic/pelitic basement lithologies derived from the 2006 FALCON magnetic/gravity surveys, as well crosscutting E-W regional faulting. Additionally, resistivity depth slices derived from the 2007 AMT survey identified a low resistivity hotspot which corresponds to a distinct flexure in the EM conductor on the eastern claim. The western claim hosts NE-trending magnetic lows coinciding with regional faulting - indicative of additional undefined conductive trends that warrant further geophysical investigation.

Figure 2. Overview of Umbra Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10633/237373_3799cf3f94a21a4f_003full.jpg

Sable Project

The Sable project is comprised of a single mineral claim totalling 1,590 hectares, located 35 km NW of the Cigar Lake uranium mine and approximately 42 km SW of the Hurricane uranium deposit (Figure 1). Sable covers two NE-SW trending magnetic lows, interpreted to represent prospective metasediments within folded granitic rocks (Figure 3). The inferred conductors extend over a strike length of more than 3 kilometres and remain untested by drilling.

Figure 3. Overview of the Sable Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10633/237373_3799cf3f94a21a4f_004full.jpg

The Company believes the new property acquisitions are prospective for discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium mineralization, typical of the eastern Athabasca Basin. Both the Umbra and Sable projects are relatively underexplored and would benefit from the completion of modern geophysical surveying and 3D inversions of historical data sets. The Umbra and Sable projects are available for joint venture and earn-in option opportunities.

Ground Gravity Surveys

MWH Geo-Surveys (Canada) Ltd. was contracted to complete high-resolution ground gravity survey grids along known conductive exploration trends on the Rocas projects and the central claims of the Atlantic project. Both surveys have been completed on time and data is currently in the inversion and modeling process which will provide additional vectoring layers for future drill programs. The surveys are designed to aid in the identification of potential zones of hydrothermal alteration of host rocks associated with uranium mineralization events. The gravity grids across the conductive structural corridors will upgrade drill targets for future exploration programs.

Standard Uranium at VRIC 2025

The Company will be attending and exhibiting at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 19th and 20th in Vancouver, BC. The conference is located at the Vancouver Convention Centre West and the Standard Uranium team will be at booth #503.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects.

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U3O8 to be "high-grade".

**The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) to be "anomalous".

***Natural gamma radiation in outcrop reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld RS-125 super-spectrometer and a downhole Reflex EZ-Gamma probe. Readers are cautioned that scintillometer and gamma probe readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

About Standard Uranium (TSX-V: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world's richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 233,455 acres (94,476 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 42,384 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

