Forte Telecom Becomes First to Launch Corero Network Security's Cutting-Edge DDoS Solution

Top Brazilian carrier strengthens partnership with Corero to deliver unmatched service availability and protection for millions

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), the DDoS protection specialists, has partnered with Forte Telecom, a leading Brazilian telecommunications provider, in a multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement. Forte is the first service provider worldwide to deploy Corero's NTD3400-a 400G DDoS protection appliance offering unparalleled scalability and defense against evolving threats, ensuring uninterrupted services.

The partnership highlights Corero's focus on supporting leading businesses and service providers globally while strategically selecting Forte Telecom to introduce the NTD3400. Forte's impressive growth and shared vision for guaranteed service availability and innovative DDoS defense made it an ideal partner for this world-first deployment.

Forte Telecom's journey to becoming a provider of cutting-edge telecommunications services began as a B2C ISP, a background that gives the company a unique understanding of its customers' needs. Having once faced the same challenges as its users, Forte has firsthand knowledge of the pain points associated with network vulnerabilities and service disruptions. This understanding has driven Forte to prioritize solutions that afford its customers the luxury of a "normal life"-free from the worry of DDoS attacks, constant network monitoring, or handling disgruntled customers due to service outages.

"At Corero, we believe in forging partnerships that drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to end customers," said Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security. "We deeply appreciate Forte Telecom's desire to create peace of mind for its customers-a mission that resonates with our own. This is a natural partnership between two companies committed to unburdening their customers and achieving unmatched service availability. Together, we're redefining what it means to deliver reliable, secure connectivity."

Operating across multiple states, including Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, São Paulo, and Ceará, Forte's expansive fiber-optic network ensures reliable, low-latency internet access for thousands of users. With Corero's NTD3400, Forte gains industry-leading protection against sophisticated DDoS attacks while streamlining operations and positioning its network for future growth.

"A big part of our success is staying connected with our community-providing a lifeline that keeps our customers reliably online," said Sérgio Simas, CEO of Forte Telecom. "Having experienced the same challenges as our customers, we understand the critical need for seamless connectivity without disruptions. Corero's innovative approach not only protects our network but also gives our customers peace of mind, allowing them to focus on what matters most. This partnership is built on a shared vision for unburdening customers and delivering stability, trust, and unmatched service availability."

Forte initially adopted Corero's technology through a regional MSSP partner before transitioning to a dedicated Corero deployment. The implementation of the NTD3400 further enhances Forte's ability to protect its downstream customers and reinforces its position as a leader in delivering secure, high-performance telecommunications services.

