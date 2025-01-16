EDITED's innovative approach to connecting data provides retailers a view of their performance that is market-informed, customer-centric, and profit-aware

EDITED, the leading global retail intelligence solution, is thrilled to share its innovative approach to transforming retail data: EDITED's Triple Lens Clarity.

This AI-powered technology integrates three critical data sets competitor, company, and customer to provide retailers unparalleled clarity of their performance.

While each data set offers valuable insights independently, analyzing the data simultaneously through market-informed, customer-centric, and profit-aware lenses is what creates a clear, contextualized view.

EDITED uniquely connects a retailer's company and customer data with its unrivaled competitive data set in one platform, empowering retailers to make smarter, data-driven decisions at every stage of the product lifecycle.

"Triple Lens Clarity fills a significant gap in the market," said Shellie Vornhagen, Chief Marketing Officer at EDITED. "We developed this technology to address the growing need for clear, actionable insights that bring together market trends, business performance, and customer behavior. This clarity ensures that every decision retailers make whether assortment planning, pricing, or site merchandising is backed by comprehensive data and a holistic view through all three lenses."

With this solution and additional exciting product advancements coming in Q2 EDITED continues to expand its commitment to helping retailers thrive by leveraging AI to transform complex data into actionable insights.

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world's leading AI-powered retail intelligence solution that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

