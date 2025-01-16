Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025
WKN: A1T64A | ISIN: CA06683K1066 | Ticker-Symbol: BAJ
Tradegate
16.01.25
11:40 Uhr
0,117 Euro
-0,010
-7,87 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BANYAN GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANYAN GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1180,14214:49
0,1220,14014:35
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2025 13:14 Uhr
253 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Intercepts High Grade Gold Over Significant Widths at The Powerline Deposit, AurMac Property, Yukon

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce analytical results from twenty-four (24) diamond drillholes collared within the Powerline Deposit located on the Company's AurMac Property, Yukon Territory. This set of holes targeted the western portion of the Powerline Deposit (See Figure 1) as part of the 2024 AurMac definition drilling program.

Highlights from these most recent analytical results include:

  • AX-24-551: 75.0 metres ("m") of 0.31 g/t Au from 102.6 m

  • AX-24-561: 23.5 m of 1.06 g/t Au from 106.0 m

  • AX-24-564: 45.7 m of 0.47 g/t Au from 96.2 m

  • AX-24-575: 100.9 m of 0.31 g/t Au from 125.0 m

  • AX-24-592: 48.8 m of 1.45 g/t Au from 70.1 m

  • AX-24-595: 31.2 m of 0.68 g/t Au from 17.5 m

  • AX-24-595: 39.7 m of 1.92 g/t Au from 72.3 m

  • AX-24-596: 45.0 m of 0.53 g/t Au from 85.6 m

  • AX-24-603: 48.5 m of 0.66 g/t Au from 96.3 m

  • AX-24-610: 23.9 m of 0.84 g/t Au from 116.8 m

  • AX-24-610: 18.6 m of 1.15 g/t Au from 158.9 m

  • AX-24-618: 209.0 m of 0.63 g/t Au from 35.1 m

"These assay results continue to demonstrate consistent intervals of high-grade gold from the Powerline deposit," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "We are confident that the 2024 diamond drilling program achieved its main goal; to define areas of on and near-surface gold grades above the deposit average gold value to support the Preliminary Economic Assessment study planned for Q4 2025."

Summarized analytical results of these drillhole assays are presented in Table 1, collar locations in Table 2 and Figure 1 identifies drill collar locations, respectively.

The Powerline Deposit is contained within a metasedimentary package which consists of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian age Hyland Group. Gold mineralization here is chiefly associated with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies and is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits. Highlighted instances of visible gold identified from Banyan's logging of these drillholes are shown in Image 1.

Image 1: Photographs of visible gold from:

Figure 1:AurMac drillhole locations. Location of historic and Banyan completed diamond drill holes used in Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE")* (black and blue dots) and collar locations of 2024 drilling (yellow, red and green dots). *MRE effective date of February 6, 2024, details in Table 3.

Table 1: Highlighted Powerline Diamond Drill Analytical Results.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m*)

Au (g/t)

AX-24-551

60.7

65.1

4.4

3.48

and

102.6

177.6

75.0

0.31

AX-24-552

36.6

41.4

4.8

0.91

and

125.4

194.2

68.8

0.25

AX-24-554

35.4

50.7

15.2

0.52

and

84.3

87.3

3.0

0.38

and

101.8

111.2

9.4

0.55

and

131.0

135.9

4.9

0.65

AX-24-555

73.5

79.5

6.0

1.29

and

88.6

98.6

10.1

0.35

and

137.3

141.8

4.5

0.86

AX-24-556

115.5

128.4

12.9

0.43

and

141.0

149.5

8.5

0.42

and

172.2

175.3

3.1

4.82

AX-24-559

89.3

125.0

35.7

0.32

and

134.5

151.0

16.5

0.49

and

190.0

197.6

7.6

0.31

AX-24-561

50.8

56.4

5.6

0.45

and

106.0

129.5

23.5

1.06

AX-24-564

96.2

141.8

45.7

0.47

and

153.6

175.4

21.8

0.29

AX-24-567

35.7

45.3

9.6

0.42

and

100.7

113.0

12.3

0.66

and

134.3

157.6

23.3

0.37

AX-24-571

34.0

75.6

41.6

0.31

and

163.2

182.0

18.8

0.34

AX-24-575

28.6

53.3

24.7

0.37

and

92.0

104.6

12.6

0.36

and

125.0

225.9

100.9

0.31

AX-24-580

125.9

140.0

14.1

0.69

and

152.0

154.5

2.5

0.40

and

177.5

186.5

9.0

0.21

and

239.0

257.0

18.0

0.39

AX-24-591

22.9

49.5

26.6

0.44

and

83.4

114.7

31.3

0.50

and

135.5

140.0

4.5

0.37

and

153.5

159.6

6.1

0.27

AX-24-592

19.8

25.9

6.1

1.19

and

70.1

118.9

48.8

1.45

AX-24-599

48.5

66.5

18.0

0.60

and

93.0

123.0

30.0

0.41

and

142.5

147.3

4.8

0.32

and

178.5

181.0

2.5

0.36

AX-24-603

24.4

57.5

33.1

0.36

and

96.3

144.8

48.5

0.66

and

165.2

171.6

6.4

0.52

AX-24-606

28.3

62.5

34.2

0.46

and

98.9

179.0

80.1

0.55

AX-24-610

36.8

57.2

20.4

0.31

and

87.4

105.2

17.8

0.82

and

116.8

140.7

23.9

0.84

and

158.9

177.5

18.6

1.15

and

189.6

198.7

9.1

0.59

AX-24-614

56.4

101.2

44.8

0.32

and

121.4

149.7

28.2

0.38

and

168.2

173.4

5.2

0.50

and

183.3

201.9

18.6

0.55

and

221.4

224.0

2.6

0.98

AX-24-618

35.1

244.1

209.0

0.63

AX-24-620

57.0

80.0

23.0

0.38

and

122.8

149.5

26.7

0.34

and

175.7

204.6

28.9

0.30

and

228.5

259.5

31.0

0.36

AX-24-632

22.6

63.7

41.1

0.39

and

77.4

89.6

12.2

0.36

and

109.0

114.1

5.1

3.63

AX-24-635

42.3

74.7

32.4

0.25

and

112.4

136.3

23.9

0.63

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.

Table 2: Drill Collar Location for Released Results

Collar ID

East NAD83_Z8

North NAD83_Z8

Elev. (m)

Azimuth

Dip (°)

Depth (m)

AX-24-551

466453

7083054

753

356

-59

224.0

AX-24-552

466351

7083053

744

353

-59

203.9

AX-24-554

466250

7083052

735

005

-60

147.8

AX-24-555

466250

7083145

734

354

-60

164.6

AX-24-556

466353

7083149

738

353

-64

175.3

AX-24-559

466850

7082950

773

357

-58

207.3

AX-24-561

466751

7082952

770

354

-59

157.0

AX-24-564

466649

7082947

767

357

-61

176.8

AX-24-567

466551

7082952

762

348

-60

204.5

AX-24-571

466453

7082947

754

355

-58

266.1

AX-24-575

466551

7082855

762

357

-61

225.9

AX-24-580

466453

7082850

755

354

-56

263.7

AX-24-591

466954

7082852

779

004

-59

208.8

AX-24-592

467049

7082656

794

354

-60

190.5

AX-24-599

466849

7082857

773

006

-63

201.2

AX-24-603

466845

7082743

774

002

-61

182.9

AX-24-606

466751

7082845

770

002

-59

208.8

AX-24-610

466751

7082777

770

358

-60

248.4

AX-24-614

466651

7082834

763

359

-61

245.4

AX-24-618

466652

7082750

765

357

-61

245.4

AX-24-620

466548

7082746

759

359

-57

260.6

AX-24-629

466969

7083247

785

350

-60

194.5

AX-24-632

466946

7083060

777

297

-88

152.1

AX-24-635

466955

7082909

776

354

-62

175.3

Upcoming Events

  • Crescat Capital Tombstone Gold Belt Webinar, January 16, 2025, 11:00am PST / 2:00pm EST

  • Metals Investor Forum Vancouver, January 17 - 18, 2025

    • Corporate Presentation: January 18, 11:00 AM PST

  • Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024, January 19 - 20, 2025

    • Exhibitor Booth 103

    • Corporate Presentation, January 19, 200 PM PST, Workshop 4

  • AME Roundup, January 22 - 23, 2025

    • Core Shack Booth 919:

      • January 22, 9:00 AM PST - 4:00 PM PST

      • January 23, 9:00 AM PST - 2:30 PM PST

  • BMO 34th Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, February 23 - 26, 2025

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ-200 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ½ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2024 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.

Qualified Persons

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., is a "qualified person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.? Mr. Gray is a consultant to Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project of 7.0 million ounces has an effective date of February 6, 2024.

The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.

The inferred MRE for the AurMac Project was prepared on February 6, 2024, and consisted of 7,003,000 ounces of gold (see Table 3) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in two near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Property

Deposit

Gold Cut-Off (g/t)

Tonnage
(Tonnes)

Average Gold Grade (g/t)

Contained Gold (oz.)

Inferred

Airstrip

0.30

35,243,000

0.75

845,000

Powerline

0.30

312,243,000

0.61

6,158,000

Total Combined

0.30

347,486,00

0.63

7,003,000

Notes: ?

  1. The effective date for the MRE is February 6, 2024, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI43-101. The technical report supporting the Resource Estimate entitled "AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca on March 18, 2024.

  2. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.

  3. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ?Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category.

  4. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,800/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.

  5. The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects; rounding followed the recommendations as per NI 43-101.

In addition to the AurMac Property, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie
President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com
Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration; and statements regarding exploration expectations, ease and confidence in increasing ounces, exploration or development plans and timelines; mineral resource estimates; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
