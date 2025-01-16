Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.01.2025 13:26 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KAN Football Club Expands Commitment to Women's Soccer

Finanznachrichten News

KAN Football Club, Quebec's premier online platform dedicated to soccer culture, is proud to announce its enhanced commitment to women's soccer through comprehensive coverage, strategic partnerships, and active community engagement.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2025 / KAN Football Club, Quebec's premier online platform dedicated to soccer culture, is proud to announce its enhanced commitment to women's soccer through comprehensive coverage, strategic partnerships, and active community engagement.

Comprehensive Coverage of Women's Soccer

Building on our reputation for in-depth analysis and exclusive content, KAN Football Club is set to provide extensive coverage of all women's soccer leagues. Our goal is to become a leading partner in promoting women's sports, offering our audience unparalleled insights into matches, player profiles, and league developments.

Exclusive Interviews with Key Figures

In line with this commitment, we are excited to feature exclusive interviews with prominent personalities in women's soccer. Recent guests include Marinette Pichon, a trailblazer in women's football; Isabèle Chevalier, owner of the newly launched Montreal Roses; Annie Larouche, the club's president; and Robert Rositoiu, a key figure in the team's development. These discussions provide valuable perspectives on the growth and future of women's soccer in Montreal and beyond.

Active Participation in Women's Soccer Initiatives

KAN Football Club's dedication extends beyond media coverage. We actively support women's soccer through various initiatives:

  • SoccerChill Recreational League: In collaboration with "Trop de Poutine," we support the SoccerChill league, providing recreational opportunities for women to engage in soccer in a relaxed and inclusive environment.

  • Underdogs Futsal Club: Our commitment to coaching and development is exemplified by our involvement with the Underdogs Futsal Club. Notably, our futsal team recently clinched the prestigious Masters Futsal Tournament title, highlighting our dedication to excellence in women's sports.

Engagement with the Montreal Roses

We were honored to attend the official launch of the Montreal Roses, Montreal's professional women's soccer team in the Super Ligue du Nord. The league comprises six teams, providing nearly 60 women the opportunity to play professional soccer. Our presence at the launch underscores our commitment to supporting and promoting women's soccer at all levels.

About KAN Football Club

Founded in 2012, KAN Football Club is the premier online platform dedicated to soccer culture in Quebec. We offer analysis, interviews, and exclusive content to celebrate soccer in all its forms. Our mission is to inspire, inform, and connect the soccer community through innovative and engaging content.

Join the Conversation

We invite fans, players, and stakeholders to join us in celebrating and promoting women's soccer. Follow our coverage, participate in discussions, and share your insights as we work together to elevate women's sports.

For more information, visit our website at KAN Football Club and follow us on our social media channels:

  • Twitter: @kanfootballclub

  • Instagram: @kanfootballclub

  • YouTube: KAN Football Club

Contact Information

KAN Football Club
Email: kanfc@afrokanlife.com
Team Kan FC

SOURCE: KAN FOOTBALL CLUB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.