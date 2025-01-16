Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized its team to begin work at the Company's Princeton Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada. The Princeton Project is an 11,500 hectare property located between the Hudbay Minerals and Mitsubishi owned Copper Mountain Mine and the town of Princeton, British Columbia.

CEO Matt Badiali said, "We are thrilled to get started on this drill program. Princeton boasts several exciting copper targets from open intercepts at Bud South to new geophysical targets. It has excellent qualities that reduce our risk and increase our potential for success. It's next to an operating mine, has coincident soil and geophysical anomalies, and structures known for hosting large copper deposits in the region. The targets are shallow, and several have never been drilled before. This program is what drew many shareholders to us - the chance to make a major copper discovery in British Columbia."

Princeton Copper Project

The Princeton Copper project is a large land package consolidating several formerly disjointed claims. The technical team compiled historical surface geological and geochemical data and reprocessed geophysical data. The new perspective gleaned from this work generated four strong targets for the first drill program:

Bud South - The only locality with a drill hole among the four targets. It contained 10.7 meters of rock with 0.18% copper and 0.30 grams per ton gold. But it only cut the edge of the target. Historic trenching at the target showed disseminated copper mineralization in intensely faulted and intruded Nicola Group volcanic rocks.

- The only locality with a drill hole among the four targets. It contained 10.7 meters of rock with 0.18% copper and 0.30 grams per ton gold. But it only cut the edge of the target. Historic trenching at the target showed disseminated copper mineralization in intensely faulted and intruded Nicola Group volcanic rocks. Knob Hill - An overburden-covered chargeability anomaly adjacent to copper-gold in quartz veins exposed in nearby trenches

- An overburden-covered chargeability anomaly adjacent to copper-gold in quartz veins exposed in nearby trenches Aura - A 1.5km wide horseshoe-shaped magnetic high surrounding a reverse-polarity magnetic feature. This may represent an intrusive body and its alteration halo.

- A 1.5km wide horseshoe-shaped magnetic high surrounding a reverse-polarity magnetic feature. This may represent an intrusive body and its alteration halo. Contact - A chargeability high completely hidden under till cover along trend from and with the same signature as the Knob Hill target.

Bud South

Bud South is a 300m by 400 m geophysical anomaly with significant copper in soils footprint over a strong magnetic high. Historic surface trenches exposed porphyry intrusions and alteration. Our interpretation, supported by recent 3D inversions of magnetic data, is that DD87-3 did not test the core of the target.

Knob Hill

The Knob Hill target is a chargeability high anomaly 300 to 600m in diameter under thin cover. It occurs downhill of historic trenching which exposed chalcopyrite bearing quartz veins. Grab samples from trenches ran 0.6% to 1.2% copper and from 0.55 g/t to 0.99 g/t gold. This target has never been drilled.

Aura and Contact

The Aura and Contact targets are the least explored being defined in newly collected geophysical data. Both are hidden under shallow, but variable amounts of till cover.

Aura appears as an intense apparent magnetic low (possibly reversed polarity) surrounded by an apparent magnetic-high halo 1.5km in diameter. Where covered by the recent IP survey, the halo is a chargeability high. The geophysical signature may be interpreted as a sulfide-bearing alteration zone adjacent to an intrusion.

Contact is located south of the Knob Hill target, where till cover is thicker, and outcrop is absent. It consists of a chargeability high associated with a magnetic signature analogous to that at Knob Hill.

Options Grant

The Company also announces the grant of incentive stock options to various directors, officers, senior employees and advisors of the Company to purchase 1,500,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.16 per share, exercisable for a period of 5 years. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

QP Statement

Dr. Roy Greig, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical content in this release.

First Nations Acknowledgement

Quetzal recognizes that the Princeton Copper Project is part of the traditional unceded territory of the Smelqmix People. We are committed to respect for the land and for the people who reside there.

About Quetzal Copper

Quetzal is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and Mexico. Quetzal currently has a portfolio of three properties located in British Columbia, Canada and one in Mexico. The Company's principal project, Princeton Copper, is located adjacent to Hudbay's Copper Mountain mine in southern British Columbia.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

